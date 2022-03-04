Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Lunch With Martha Stewart

Kris Jenner surprised her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, with an unexpected lunch date and union with Martha Stewart, one of Khloe's biggest idols, at their home. The socialite uploaded a three-frame post of the trio's selfies and a fourth frame, a group photo of them at the bottom of a stairway. The Kardashian seemed very excited about her mother's gift and gushed about it on Instagram with every word possible.

Stewart also seemed to have had her fair share of fun as she also made several posts to celebrate the occasion.