Luxury Law and Zendaya have done it again. The fashion power partners delivered yet another unforgettable magazine cover. The 25-year-old actress channeled the "Future Human" for
Zendaya Mesmerizes In Halter Top
Luxury Law and Zendaya have done it again. The fashion power partners delivered yet another unforgettable magazine cover. The 25-year-old actress channeled the "Future Human" for
The Future Human
Just like she escaped in Dune, Zendaya's W magazine cover styled by Law Roach took on an otherworldly life form. The camera captures her in a blurry black and white shot wearing outfits showing her slender frame. First, in a plunging neckline black dress, she sways her arms in a colored frame in the second slide. Zendaya wears a halter neck gold cropped top with fringe hemlines. Though she spots a low cut in the first picture, she slicks her short hair back in the second post.
Swipe for the Picture
Celebrities
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
Zendaya Wears Schiaparelli For W
Zendaya enjoyed her otherworldly shoot with Denis Villeneuve, and she said as much in her caption.
"One of my all time favorite shoots for @wmag Such a special collaboration, directed by Denis Villeneuve and shot by @jackdavisonphoto."
The actress stunned in a Schiaparelli dress with wide gold bejeweled solar sleeves. The exaggerated circular sleeves framed her slim wrists while the neckline reached up to her head, framing her round face.
Zendaya looked like a goddess wearing the solar-style headpiece as the gold lines reflected the sun's light on her bronze skin.
Zendaya Reveals A Secret About Her Dune Audition
Who would've thought the Disney alum was nervous for her dune audition? Zendaya revealed that teeth surgery left her feeling sensitive about her breath and scared to put off her co-star Timothée Chalamet. She told W Magazine,
"I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out…My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my dry socket breath,' said the Spider-Man star."
Zendaya Spreads Her Arms In A Catsuit
The photographer Jack Davidson also expressed his excitement for the campaign. He posted a shot of Zendaya rocking her curled low cut and a bedazzled catsuit with her arms spread out. The actress posed barefooted with a solemn look on her face as she embraced the camera's gaze on her.