Zendaya Mesmerizes In Halter Top

Zendaya enjoyed her otherworldly shoot with Denis Villeneuve, and she said as much in her caption.

"One of my all time favorite shoots for @wmag Such a special collaboration, directed by Denis Villeneuve and shot by @jackdavisonphoto."

The actress stunned in a Schiaparelli dress with wide gold bejeweled solar sleeves. The exaggerated circular sleeves framed her slim wrists while the neckline reached up to her head, framing her round face.

Zendaya looked like a goddess wearing the solar-style headpiece as the gold lines reflected the sun's light on her bronze skin.