'I Had The Mommy Makeover': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Talks Plastic Surgery

Although Goldschneider hasn't undergone any plastic surgery procedures on her face, she said that doesn't necessarily mean that she wouldn't be open to doing so at some point in the future.

“I think I would love, I, I don’t think I would do anything, but I would love a little bit of a point to your chin," she admitted. "And I think eventually I would love to just lift the whole thing up. You see how much better that looks. So in interviews, I could just sit like this.”

To see more of Goldschneider, her family, and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 every Tuesday night on Bravo at 8/7c.