Jackie Goldschneider is reacting to rumors of plastic surgery. Find out what the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has had done.
'I Had The Mommy Makeover': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Talks Plastic Surgery
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell For Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish & Multiple Draft Picks
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James
NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Nuggets For Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade
Jackie Goldschneider Faces Surgery Rumors On Social Media
While speaking to In Touch Weekly on March 3, Jackie Goldschneider opened up about the plastic surgery procedures she's had done.
According to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, she's often faced with people on social media who suggest that she's undergone certain procedures. And, while she has gone under the knife before, they aren't always correct in their suspicions.
Celebrities
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
Jackie Goldschneider Underwent A 'Mommy Makeover'
“Actually, it’s so funny because people say on social media, I’m very open. Yeah. The only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body," Goldschneider revealed. "I had the mommy makeover, but I’ve never touched my face.”
The mommy makeover typically includes a breast augmentation and a tummy tuck, but can also include additional procedures, such as labiaplasty, liposuction, and a butt lift.
In addition to the surgeries Goldschneider has had on her body, she's also undergone injections in her face.
Jackie Goldschneider Has Gotten Her Lips Plumped
Continuing on to the magazine, Goldschneider said that she has injected her lips and gotten Botox in other areas of her face.
"So I injected my lips a little bit. OK. And I get Botox, but I have never done anything else to my face. My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows. I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything,” she insisted. “So for me, It’s kind of like when people say that I’m like, I, I never did anything. I did learn how to contour, you know, I did get better extensions, you know?”
Jackie Goldschneider Isn't Ruling Out Future Procedures
Although Goldschneider hasn't undergone any plastic surgery procedures on her face, she said that doesn't necessarily mean that she wouldn't be open to doing so at some point in the future.
“I think I would love, I, I don’t think I would do anything, but I would love a little bit of a point to your chin," she admitted. "And I think eventually I would love to just lift the whole thing up. You see how much better that looks. So in interviews, I could just sit like this.”
To see more of Goldschneider, her family, and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 every Tuesday night on Bravo at 8/7c.