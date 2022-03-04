Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Talks Overcoming Injuries

Ex-Olympian Lindsey Vonn occasionally shows off her toned ski body to her two million-plus Instagram followers. The 37-year-old athlete turned businesswoman told her fans she posts bikini shots because she works hard in the Gym.

True to her words, you can see the result of her hard work on her toned body, from her shredded abs to her toned arms and legs. However, the intense workout sessions come with risks because of the effort it takes to complete each set, and Lindsey opened up about it on Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress airing on Peacock TV.