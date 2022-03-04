HoYeon Jung Unbuttons Pants For Calvin Klein

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung isn't just making headlines for her starring role on Squid Game. The 27-year-old actress has been snapped up by some of the world's highest-profile brands - last year, Jung was unveiled as global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and she's doing similar for Calvin Klein.

Posting to Instagram in 2021, the South Korean beauty stunned fans with a promo shot in unbuttoned pants, one bringing in major '90s energy and seeing HoYeon show off her famous figure. Check it out below.

Stuns Unbuttoned For Calvin Klein

Scroll for the photo. Jung, fresh from a massive SAG Awards win as she scooped up her Outstanding Actress award, posted seated and all wild hair. The Seoul native went matching in a mustard yellow pair of pants worn unbuttoned, also rocking a coordinating sports bra bearing the CK logo.

Showcasing her taut stomach and going barefoot, the catwalk queen posed with both arms up to her head - a swipe right offered further Calvin Klein looks including a sweater shot and undies snap.

With both Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein signed, Jung went on to snag yet another promo win this year - she's now the face of French designer Chanel's fragrances. The designer world is muscling up with celebrities - singer Miley Cyrus fronts Gucci, pop face Dua Lipa is the face of Versace, and mogul Kim Kardashian is now an ambassador for Spanish brand Balenciaga.

SAG Awards Win

Jung wore strappy Louis Vuitton as she attended the 28th annual SAG Awards last weekend. In her acceptance speech, she told the room:

“First and foremost, thank you so much . I have sat many-a-times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.”

In tears, she continued: “Thank you [for making my] dream and opening the door for me. I love my Squid Game crew!”

Couldn't Believe She Was Cast

Jung, gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks as Squid Game took over last year, added: “When my CEO told me I’d been casted, the first thing I said was, ‘Why?’ I was so happy when I heard the news, but it was like a greater fear had taken over me. [I was like] ‘Thank you very much, but I can do this?’”

Jung boasts 23.5 million Instagram followers. For more, give her account a follow.

