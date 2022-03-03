Fashion is the one thing Suni Lee loves as much as she loves flipping in the air during her gymnastic routines. The 21-year-old Olympian collaborated with renowned Leotard fashion brand GK Elite to create a Spring line for the ladies in Gymnastics, and all we can say is wow. The collection is filled with colors and precious stones incorporating Aztec geometry with multi tones to create the ultimate Spring collection.
Suni Lee In Leotard Shows Off Glutes
Berry Perfect
Suni shows off her tight glutes in a mirror selfie wearing a berry-colored leotard. The sleeveless one-piece has pink print patterns with carefully arranged diamante stones in a tiara form on the chest. The back has a wine sheer mesh sleeve cut in an H connecting to a straight backline. Suni let her blonde-brown hair down in a wavy curl framing her face with her white manicured fingernails. Then, she pouted at the camera for a perfect shot. Although this shade isn't the first of the collection, Suni wrote that she loves the pattern and color shade so much.
Courageous Awe
The first leotard in Suni's Spring Collection is an aqua and white Aztec print sleeveless design. It has a cute Suni x GK signature on the lower bottom above the left thigh. The leotard also has tiny diamante stones like the raspberry one scattered around the geometric lines on the chest and bodice.
Suni styled her hair in a high ponytail leaving two tendrils to frame her face. The 21-year-old named this design Courageous Awe.
Enchanted Leotard
When Suni labeled this pink and white spiral print leotard Enchanted, she was on to something because the lines can hypnotize you. The center pattern looks like the Eiffel Tower as the lines spread into three directions. It also has a tiny Suni x GK signature on the lower left hemline. It has a V-shaped back-sleeve forming an inverted C on either side of her shoulders.
More Designs In The Collections
More designs are on the official GK Elite website, including a red and black number and a black bejeweled leotard. The black leotard Darkness has grey-printed floral motifs on the sides and neckline framing a V-shape diamante arrangement. It has a wide cutout on the back with a sheer black mesh.
The final leotard in the collection is a black and red mesh leotard with diamante stones on the sheer net. The net forms a belt and neckpiece around the neckline leading to two straps on the back. Unlike the Darkness leotard, this one doesn't have a Signature Suni x GK print on the back.