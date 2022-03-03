Suni Lee In Leotard Shows Off Glutes

The first leotard in Suni's Spring Collection is an aqua and white Aztec print sleeveless design. It has a cute Suni x GK signature on the lower bottom above the left thigh. The leotard also has tiny diamante stones like the raspberry one scattered around the geometric lines on the chest and bodice.

Suni styled her hair in a high ponytail leaving two tendrils to frame her face. The 21-year-old named this design Courageous Awe.