Hello New York, did you catch Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour at the Madison Square Garden? If you didn't, you missed the long-awaited return of the pop Diva to the Big Apple, and it was epic. Even Dua confirmed it in her post celebrating her performance in the Madison Square Garden. Selling out the Garden (as it's fondly called) and delivering an unforgettable performance is one of the ultimate Pop Diva moments. Based on Tuesday's performance, we've got to say; Dua Lipa finally cemented her spot.
Dua Lipa In Cutout Silk Dress Celebrates 'The Garden' Amid Copyright Theft Claims
Welcome To The Garden
Before delivering the nostalgic performance, Dua visited the Arena to get a feel of the place and met with a lit welcome. She wore a maxi jersey dress with a buttoned collar, cutout midsection, ruched waistline, and belt. The long-sleeved lime green number was an uncharacteristic choice, but she still found a way to make it her own by choosing one with an opened midriff.
Dua wore a graphic print face cap over her long black hair, sneakers, dark sunshades, and a two-toned handbag. In the background, the Arena lit up with "Welcome to the Garden Dua Lipa" and "Sold Out" signs.
Dua Lipa Wears Pantaboots In The Garden
New York City received Dua Lipa well, and she returned the energy tenfold. The 26-year-old wore a yellow pantaboots catsuit with elbow-long opera gloves as she belted out pandemic anthems like Cool, Levitating, and Don't Start Now. Her backup dancers wore similar clothing with a few modifications - theirs were blue with high turtlenecks.
Dua performed Physical swaying her hips and dancing as her life depended on the performance eliciting a roar from the audience.
Dua Lipa Brings Out Angele
Dua Lipa brought out Angele during her Fever performance when she changed to a shimmery Versace short bodysuit and matching shiny boots. She lay on her back in a reverse tabletop workout position with her legs raised in line with the Future Nostalgia exercise theme.
Artikal Sound System Sues Dua Lipa
However, it's not all roses in Dua Lipa's camp because her momentum is facing a major obstacle. A Florida-based band Artikal Sound System claims the singer stole their 2017 song Live Your Life without crediting them. The reggae band insists she drew inspiration from the song though there's no concrete proof at the moment.
The band uploaded the song to YouTube for the first time (it was only available on SoundCloud before), and it's racking up views by the hour. There's no doubt the general public is as curious as we are about the veracity of this claim. We'll keep you posted as the story unfolds.
You can compare the two songs for yourself below.