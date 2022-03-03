Amelia Gray Hamlin Arches Back In Bikini

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin has been flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body while enjoying fun in the sun. The 20-year-old sensation and daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna made major celebrity headlines for briefly dating Scott Disick in 2021 - now armed with a rising Instagram following, the stunner has been posting her famous figure on social media, and it was bikini action for this post.

Amelia updated for her 1.1 million followers back in December 2021, posting poolside shots amid palms and blue skies.

Stuns In Skimpy Bikini

The Alo Yoga influencer opened all arched back and in profile as she rocked a super-tiny and thong bikini in slate brown. The model showcased her gym-honed figure and her curves, also posing with one hand to a head thrown back as she closed her eyes and soaked up rays. A swipe right, meanwhile, showed Amelia on a striped lounger, still backed by the pool, and showing off her abs as she added a baseball cap to the swimwear look.

Keep scrolling for more photos after the snap!

See More Photos Below

Getty | Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M

Taking to her caption, the L.A.-based star wrote: "Fun in the sun! xd." She didn't tag her location. Fans, meanwhile, left the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin over 45,000 likes - of course, 58-year-old mom Lisa sent the thumbs-up. Amelia only has good words for her mother - former soap actress Lisa Rinna is best known for starring on RHOBH.

Love For Mom Lisa

Speaking to Bustle last year, Amelia gushed over Lisa, saying:

"I always knew my mom was kind of out there — she was the weird mom that would walk around in her underwear when my friends were over — but now that she’s on The Real Housewives, she’s Lisa Rinna on crack."

Hamlin added: "She's created this persona that has been locked away her whole life. She's very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she's taught me. Her differences are what make her a fan favorite on the show, so it's cool to see that."

Don't Bother Hating On Her

Shutterstock | 56763

The Lounge Underwear influencer also made it clear she has no time for haters. "If I see a mean comment that gets me down, I just remind myself, "Okay, what other people think about you is none of your business," she added - Amelia received plenty of shade while dating Disick, 38 last year. For more, give Amelia's Instagram a follow.

