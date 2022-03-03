Becky Lynch got more than she bargained for recently while facing Bianca Belair.
Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch Shows Off Battle Scars
On WWE RAW this week, a tag team match pitted Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH up against Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. During the match, Belair used her braid to whip the RAW Women's Champion in the abdominal region. She really let Becky have it too. The results were quite visible on Becky as she walked up the ring apron.
Photos of the aftermath of Bianca's attack on Becky can be seen in the below Tweet:
Becky would respond to the attack and sent a message to Belair on Twitter. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Becky Lynch Sends Message To Bianca Belair
Becky was not too happy about the impact of Belair hitting her with her braid. She sent out a message on social media stating that Belair's hair braid is an illegal weapon.
"This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon. At Wrestlemania, I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the shit out of you…. And then beat you," Becky wrote.
There is one month left on the road to WrestleMania. WWE recently revealed which night Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair will take place on. Scroll down to learn more.
Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair To Take Place On WrestleMania Saturday
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2nd, 2022. As of this writing, three matches have been officially confirmed as taking part on the first night of the event as well. Those matches include Logan Paul & the Miz taking on Dominik and Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.
While Lynch has Belair at WrestleMania to worry about, one of her previous rivals is no longer with the company. It was recently noted that Lynch stopped following this person on social media recently as well. Scroll down to reveal who it is.
Becky Lynch Unfollows Nia Jax On Social Media
There is a long and complicated history between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. In the build-up to Survivor Series 2018, Nia Jax gave Becky a concussion during a segment where RAW Superstars were brawling with Smackdown Superstars. This was right as Becky was really becoming popular. The injury prevented Lynch from facing Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series that year. She was replaced by Charlotte Flair.
There was heavy criticism given to Nia Jax for injuring such an important star. Nia was released from WWE last November. A fan recently noted that Lynch unfollowed Nia on social media. Scroll down to reveal what may have led to this.
Nia Jax's Controversial Tweets
Wrestling fans online have often been critical of Nia Jax due to the frequency with which her opponents tended to get injured after wrestling her. Since her WWE release, fans have been getting on her more due to her controversial media posts. She recently posted something that drew the ire of many, possibly leading to Becky Lynch unfollowing her. Nia's comments were posted by the WrestlingNewsCO Twitter account: