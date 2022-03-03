Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

On WWE RAW this week, a tag team match pitted Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH up against Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. During the match, Belair used her braid to whip the RAW Women's Champion in the abdominal region. She really let Becky have it too. The results were quite visible on Becky as she walked up the ring apron.

Photos of the aftermath of Bianca's attack on Becky can be seen in the below Tweet:

Becky would respond to the attack and sent a message to Belair on Twitter. Scroll down to reveal what she said.