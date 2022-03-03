Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Abs In Skintight Fendi

Hurley made her caption all about the purse, which she was holding in front of her body in the picture, allowing it to be observed in detail.

"I have adored @fendi for many a moon, and am thrilled to showcase their glorious Peekaboo bag," she wrote, adding a string of hashtags that included "fendipeekaboo," "notanad," and "ijustlovefendi."

The Bedazzled star tagged brand owner Silvia Venturini Fendi in the post, along with the artistic director for Fendi's women's wear, Kim Jones, who is also the creative director for Dior Men.

Fans went crazy over the share, flocking to the comments to compliment the ageless beauty. "You are timeless," she was told, while another person gushed: "Your elegance really takes my breath away."

"Elizabeth Hurley is perfection," raved a third follower. "Simply the most beautiful woman on the planet."

"This purse is pretty but you are amazing!!!" said a fourth user.