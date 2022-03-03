Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Abs In Skintight Fendi

Getty | Mondadori Portfolio

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley proved she's still got it at 56. The glamorous British actress and model gave 20-year-olds something to be jealous about as she exposed her insane abs in a form-fitting outfit for a Fendi-appreciation post on Instagram. Racking up over 104,000 likes with her jaw-dropping figure, the Royals star professed her adoration for the Italian luxury fashion house and got lavished with compliments by her devoted fans.

Check it out below!

The Latest

NBA News: Draymond Green Rips Lakers Fans For Booing Their Team

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Tobias Harris This Summer

NBA News: Lakers' Frank Vogel Refuses To Throw The Towel Despite Terrible Season

NBA News: Stephen Curry Reveals The Warriors' Biggest Issue Right Now

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook Looking To Part Ways This Summer

Skintight But Classy

Getty | Mondadori Portfolio

Having stunned in a slinky black-and-gold Fendace dress with a cutout AND cleavage window at the Versace and Fendi joint collection launch in Milan, Hurley once again brought her designer A-game in a knitted crop top and pencil skirt combo that flaunted her toned midriff. With a curve-hugging fit and a high waist that emphasized her lean physique, the ensemble came with a turtle neckline that covered her décolletage entirely and kept all of the attention on her defined abs.

Scroll to see the look!

Entertainment

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

By chisom

Neutral Tones

Getty | David M. Benett

The actress and bikini designer, who owns an eponymous swimwear brand, opted for a neutral palette, rocking classy beige from head to toe. Posing backed by a sculpted panel wall, she seemed ready to head out in an elegant overcoat with stylish lapels and slightly flared sleeves.

Finishing off the look with matching drop-down earrings, she sported a sophisticated Fendi bag in an off-gray color that complemented her outfit. She wore her chestnut-brown tresses swept to the side and styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

Keep going for the post!

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

All In The Accessories

Getty | Ricky Vigil

Hurley made her caption all about the purse, which she was holding in front of her body in the picture, allowing it to be observed in detail.

"I have adored @fendi for many a moon, and am thrilled to showcase their glorious Peekaboo bag," she wrote, adding a string of hashtags that included "fendipeekaboo," "notanad," and "ijustlovefendi."

The Bedazzled star tagged brand owner Silvia Venturini Fendi in the post, along with the artistic director for Fendi's women's wear, Kim Jones, who is also the creative director for Dior Men.

Fans went crazy over the share, flocking to the comments to compliment the ageless beauty. "You are timeless," she was told, while another person gushed: "Your elegance really takes my breath away."

"Elizabeth Hurley is perfection," raved a third follower. "Simply the most beautiful woman on the planet."

"This purse is pretty but you are amazing!!!" said a fourth user.

Fashion Icon

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Known for her glamorous red carpet looks, Hurley recently wowed in a plunging red gown at Dame Joan Collins 88th birthday, where she was accompanied by her lookalike son, Damian Hurley. As fans are well aware, the 19-year-old is usually the photographer behind the snaps she shares on Instagram, and the Fendi post was no exception.

Taking to the comments to reveal his participation in the shoot, the aspiring model wrote, via Hello Magazine: "I wonder who took this?" followed by a devil emoji.

He also showered love on the shot in his Instagram Stories, writing: "Wowww Mama," trailed by a sweating face and a burning heart emoji.

Read Next

Must Read

Amelia Gray Responds To Criticism & Claims Her Mom Lisa Rinna 'Forced' Her To Be On 'RHOBH'

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

Model And Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flaunts Toned Figure In Bikini Snapshot

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.