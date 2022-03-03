Meet Kanye West's New Kim-Look-Alike Boo Chaney Jones

Entertainment

Entertainment
chisom

The divorce journey between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian remains ongoing as the rapper continues to cling to his love for the reality TV star in every way possible. Although that seems to be the case, the rapper also resumes the dating scene and pursues other relationships during this divorce process.

Days after the split between West and ex-lover Julia Fox was confirmed, the rapper seems to have already moved on to new pastures as he recently took to the streets with his new woman, health enthusiast, Chaney Jones, whom fans have claimed to be a look-alike of his ex-wife, Kardashian.

West X Jones

Shutterstock | 1296406

Not much was known of Jones until her relationship with West surfaced on the internet through a post on TheShadeRoom. She is a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Delaware and currently the COO of First State Behavioural Health, a counseling company owned by her father, Avon Jones.

While the rapper has now taken down previous posts on his Instagram attesting to his relationship with Jones, it is confirmed that these two have been in a "thing" recently and have both been sighted hanging around each other on different occasions, including attending the Donda 2 listening party together. There have been claims about the attraction between both parties being a situation of an artist and his muse, and Jones has accepted her role and even come to terms with it as she refers to herself as "his muse" in one of her posts.

She does have the same dress style as Kardashian.

Back To 'Kim Kardashian'

Shutterstock | 1595156

Well, things are looking greener for Kim as she was pronounced legally single recently and is back to using her maiden name as before. With West refusing to grant the socialite an easy divorce, she filed to be declared legally single outside of custody and property issues, in December 2021, despite all of the rapper's supplications.

According to TMZ, while Kardashian and her lawyer Laura Wasser have taken a big step in the property aspect of their separation by buying West out of their Hidden Hills Estate for $23 million, both parents still committed to co-parenting their kids and giving them the best life they could ever have. The rapper still maintains and refers to the socialite as his "wife," but now, the documents say no to that.

Release For 'Donda 2'

Shutterstock | 637885

As West announced, Donda 2 was released on the 23rd of February 2022 exclusively on his Stem Player service, which cost about $200 to use. Of course, this caused outrage among his fans, but the rapper did not budge but instead blamed other platforms' poor management and payment scheme in his deleted Instagram post.

"Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order," West captioned on a now-deleted Instagram post.

The Stem Player units sold 6,217 in 2200-HOURS, which grossed about $1,358,597.69, and Kanye was impressed.

The Official Video Of 'EAZY'

Getty | Ethan Miller

West posted the video for his recent single "Eazy" featuring The Game, where he made a ton of depictions concerning Kardashian's recent partner, Pete Davidson. In the video, he could be seen kidnapping, decapitating, and burying what seems to be Davidson alive in different circumstances.

"God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass," West said in his verse.

As disturbing as these depictions were, the song and video were pretty solid. It would be best if you watched it.

