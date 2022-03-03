Meet Kanye West's New Kim-Look-Alike Boo Chaney Jones

The divorce journey between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian remains ongoing as the rapper continues to cling to his love for the reality TV star in every way possible. Although that seems to be the case, the rapper also resumes the dating scene and pursues other relationships during this divorce process.
Days after the split between West and ex-lover Julia Fox was confirmed, the rapper seems to have already moved on to new pastures as he recently took to the streets with his new woman, health enthusiast, Chaney Jones, whom fans have claimed to be a look-alike of his ex-wife, Kardashian.