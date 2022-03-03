Meet Kanye West's New Kim-Look-Alike Boo Chaney Jones

Not much was known of Jones until her relationship with West surfaced on the internet through a post on TheShadeRoom. She is a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Delaware and currently the COO of First State Behavioural Health, a counseling company owned by her father, Avon Jones.

While the rapper has now taken down previous posts on his Instagram attesting to his relationship with Jones, it is confirmed that these two have been in a "thing" recently and have both been sighted hanging around each other on different occasions, including attending the Donda 2 listening party together. There have been claims about the attraction between both parties being a situation of an artist and his muse, and Jones has accepted her role and even come to terms with it as she refers to herself as "his muse" in one of her posts.

She does have the same dress style as Kardashian.