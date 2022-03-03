Gwen Stefani Pantless In Thigh-Highs In Roberto Cavalli

Scroll for the snap. Stefani was kitted out by Kardashian-adored label Roberto Cavalli. The "Love Angel Music Baby" hitmaker wore a bustier-style and low-cut bodysuit in striped yellow and black - affording a bathing suit finish, the one-piece was held up by thin V-shaped straps and came paired with a long blazer in the same print.

Gwen went all-out. The Voice judge also sported thigh boots, a bold red lip, plus her signature and fluffy blonde locks swept back into a high ponytail with multiple cornrow braids.