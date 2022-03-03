Gwen Stefani looked like a fierce bombshell while in her signature fishnets, thigh-high boots, and custom-made Roberto Cavalli outfit last month. The No Doubt singer went matching in a statement stage look bringing out a tiger vibe in yellow and black - Gwen, 52, looked closer to 35 as she showcased her super-fit figure, with the look quickly getting posted to designer Roberto Cavalli's Instagram. The mom of three was at the Super Bowl Music Fest, an event this year also hosting 29-year-old singer Miley Cyrus.
Gwen Stefani Pantless In Thigh-Highs In Roberto Cavalli
Stuns In Statement Roberto Cavalli
Scroll for the snap. Stefani was kitted out by Kardashian-adored label Roberto Cavalli. The "Love Angel Music Baby" hitmaker wore a bustier-style and low-cut bodysuit in striped yellow and black - affording a bathing suit finish, the one-piece was held up by thin V-shaped straps and came paired with a long blazer in the same print.
Gwen went all-out. The Voice judge also sported thigh boots, a bold red lip, plus her signature and fluffy blonde locks swept back into a high ponytail with multiple cornrow braids.
See More Photos Below
A caption from Roberto Cavalli read: "Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani ) in custom #RobertoCavalli by @faustopuglisi , performing at the @sbmusicfest."
The post has gained over 15,000 likes, with 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna also leaving one. Fans swiping right also saw hand-drawn designs of the leggy combo, with a two-piece version included in the pictures. Gwen is known for her fishnets and bold stage looks, although she equally knows how to glam up in a red carpet gown.
Got Her Own Clothing Line
Gwen runs her own brand. L.A.M.B, which launched in 2003, is known for its edgy and Japan-infused styles, often offering hot pinks and funky motifs. The label made its runway debut one year later in 2004.
As to Stefani's own style, someone's been dishing. The star's stylist Sonja Christensen opened up to PopSugar UK in 2020.
Stylist Calls It A 'Beautiful Evolution'
Sonja told the outlet that "from the '90s" through to today, she'd "characterize Gwen's style as a beautiful evolution; a mix of pop, punk, a hint of country meets high fashion, and a bit sexy. Just as she's evolved as an artist, so has her style."
Embraced Her Feminine Side
"She has really embraced her feminine side and her iconic tomboy style from back then. She has added more pink, a little sparkle, and fringe. Gwen isn't afraid to take risks, which is why she is the style icon that she is today," she added.