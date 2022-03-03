Lady Gaga Impresses In Thigh-Skimming Christian Siriano

Lady Gaga has been showing off her killer pins while in a Christian Siriano minidress - the celebrity-adored designer was quick to post the photo to the brand Instagram. Gaga, 35, was spotted walking "into the week" and looking "fabulous," per the caption, one accompanying a photo of the singer in a strapless and high-heeled look fit for the red carpet.

Gaga has been making headlines for attending the SAG Awards as she donned Armani, but this photo wasn't a column dress - it was full LBD. Check it out, plus Gaga's stylist's words, below.