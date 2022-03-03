Carsten Fischer, the president of Beautyblender and a former Shiseido executive, is preparing to sell singer Christina Aguilera's sultry Hollywood Hills bachelorette home for $9,495,000. Carsten's decision to sell the property is coming more than a decade after he paid her $4.7 million for it.

The home "offers the finest Hollywood Hills lifestyle," according to the listing, which Links Real Estate's Peter Lavin handles. It is at the end of a prominent Sunset Strip cul-de-sac, surrounded by an incredible selection of celebrity-owned and architectural houses, several of which are worth well over $20 million.

The mansion is adorned by a stunning collection of multimillion-dollar modern architectural properties.

Steve Hermann, nicknamed "Hollywood's go-to-guy," designed the mansion. According to reports, Christina spent $346,000 to renovate the mansion.