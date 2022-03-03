Salma Hayek In Minidress Enjoys Tacos

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Geri Green

Salma Hayek has been showing how well she gobbles tacos while in a leggy minidress. The 55-year-old actress is known for her healthy appetite, one regularly shared on her social media - this time, the mom of one was shouting out her homeland of Mexico as she wolfed down one of its most iconic foods. Hayek posted a throwback to her Instagram back in 2021, admitting that she wished she could still eat so much without "consequences." Ahead, see the photo, plus her recent weight confessions.

All Those Tacos

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the snap, one delighting the House of Gucci star's 20 million+ followers. Hayek had taken it way back, sharing a shot of herself seated in an ordinary outdoor setting and rocking a short-sleeved black minidress. Sat on a stool, the A-Lister had a plateful of tacos on her lap, also holding one to an open mouth.

Salma humorously took to her caption, writing: "Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten of them without consequences Tacos la pasión qué nunca me abandona. Ojalá todavía pudiera comerme diez sin pagar las consecuencias #tacosdecochinita #coatzacoalcos #tbt." More photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

The bikini lover, who has admitted she finds posting swimwear snaps "liberating," has, however, recently confessed to struggling to lose the weight she packed on for House of Gucci, released in 2021. The costar to singer Lady Gaga opened up last year, saying:

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it." Hayek even said she'd been posting selfies from the shoulders up to avoid showing her figure.

Admits Eating When Stressed

Shutterstock | 1296406

Salma, who believes in restorative yoga, has also revealed that yes, she reaches for the food when she's going through a tough time. "When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she penned on her website, adding: "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

Loves A Good Cleanse

The Latina continued: "Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

Salma has since made headlines for attending the 28th SAG Awards, last weekend held in Santa Monica, CA. She stunned in a blush-pink and satin dress by luxury Italian designer Gucci.

