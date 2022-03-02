Kerry Washington Lives A 'Cinderella Moment' In Celia Kritharioti

What is an award show preparation these days if you don't film a TikTok or two? Kerry joined the Celine Dion Challenge transitioning from almost ready to perfection while belting out "It's all coming back to me now." Other stars who've jumped on the challenge include Bethenny Frankel and Bebe Rexha.

Kerry's performance led to the ultimate dress reveal showing off her corseted Yellow Dress from Celia Kritharioti's SS22 collection. The sharp sweetheart neckline strapless corset bodice flowed into a mini dress then connected with the full skirt trailing into a long train.

The dress' beauty left Vanessa Hudgens speechless as she could only muster an, "um okay wow." Others were more vocal with their complement though - Gabrielle Union called her Gorg, and Zoe Saldana left many hailing hands-up emojis.