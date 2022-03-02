Kerry Washington was the Belle of the Ball at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this Sunday, and we would even argue she was the best dressed. The 45-year-old Scandal star had a Cinderella moment, and her fairy godmother was none other than Law Roach, a.k.a. Luxury Law. With the fantastic job he does with Zendaya, there's no surprise he worked his magic on Kerry to outstanding success.
Kerry Washington Lives A 'Cinderella Moment' In Celia Kritharioti
Dressed To The Nines
Before the ultimate dress reveal, let's talk about the smoked eyeshadow, and blackberry cream lipstick Kerry wore. She styled her black hair in a side-swept bodywave curl and accessoried her neck, ears and hands with silver and diamond pieces of Messika Jewelry. Kerry carried a matching yellow velvet Tyler Ellis clutch purse.
Grammy Award-Winning singer Jennifer Lopez a.k.a. JLo double-tapped in approval. Other notable stars in her likes include HBO's Insecure Yvonne Orji, and dancer-actress Jenna Dewan.
A Celine Dion Moment
What is an award show preparation these days if you don't film a TikTok or two? Kerry joined the Celine Dion Challenge transitioning from almost ready to perfection while belting out "It's all coming back to me now." Other stars who've jumped on the challenge include Bethenny Frankel and Bebe Rexha.
Kerry's performance led to the ultimate dress reveal showing off her corseted Yellow Dress from Celia Kritharioti's SS22 collection. The sharp sweetheart neckline strapless corset bodice flowed into a mini dress then connected with the full skirt trailing into a long train.
The dress' beauty left Vanessa Hudgens speechless as she could only muster an, "um okay wow." Others were more vocal with their complement though - Gabrielle Union called her Gorg, and Zoe Saldana left many hailing hands-up emojis.
A 'Scandal' Reunion
Kerry reunited with her TV lover "President Fitz" (Tony Goldwyn) to present the award for the Best Ensemble Cast. The duo also alluded, to Olivia Pope's famous catchphrase - It's Handled. It was a nostalgic moment for Scandal fans who haven't seen the pair on-screen in a long time.
Surprise Date Night
Kerry attended the event with her husband of 9 years Nnamdi Asomugha in a rare sighting since this was their first couple appearance in two years. Jessica Chastain joined Kerry and the ex-NFL cornerback for a quick selfie.
The couple loves to keep their lives private and only share what they deem necessary with their fans. We can count, on one hand, the number of times they've stepped out as a couple; however, that's not an indication of trouble in their home. On the contrary, they couldn't be any stronger.