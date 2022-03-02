Amelia Gray Hamlin Braless In Sheer Dress Says 'Sorry Mom'

Now in the news for her foray into magazine modeling, Hamlin, who's also appeared in her mom's reality show together with her sister, made 2021 headlines for dating Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy, Scott Disick, 38. The two first sent tongues wagging due to their 18-year age gap -- with mom Lisa Rinna confiding in Erica Jayne about the relationship on RHOBH, "We’re thinking it’s a phase, right?," per US Weekly -- and later sparked a media storm when they split after less than a year together.

Discussing the breakup with RHOBH reunion host Andy Cohen in October, Rinna intimated that part of the reason why they drifted apart was a DM that Disick allegedly sent to Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima.

In a screenshot posted by Bendjima, the father-of-three appeared to shade Kardashian for her PDA-filled romance with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker, allegedly remarking "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" about a picture of them kissing on a boat.

This likely caused some tensions between Disick and his girlfriend, although Rinna insisted that Hamlin made the choice to end it "on her own," per People.