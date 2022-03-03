'I Know The Loneliness': Jessica Chastain Expresses Gratitude At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain was up against some major talent going into Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. But, lucky for the actress, she was able to take home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role due to her stunning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which gave viewers a look inside the life of the mascara-loving televangelist and also featured Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

"Whoa. Wow. Okay I'm really surprised. Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this, I'm completely stunned," Chastain said as she accepted the award.