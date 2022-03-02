UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Variables' Before Conor McGregor Gets A Title Shot

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is yet to return to the Octagon since suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. As of now, "The Notorious" is still recovering from the broken leg that he sustained last year. Luckily for fans, it may only be a matter of time before they see McGregor fight again in the UFC.
In a recent interview with Irish outlet Severe MMA, via Youtube, McGregor hinted at his plan to return in July. He also expressed interest in challenging Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.