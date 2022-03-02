UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Variables' Before Conor McGregor Gets A Title Shot

In a recent conversation with John Morgan of The Underground, via Youtube, UFC President Dana White discussed several interesting topics, including McGregor's imminent return to the Octagon. As much as he loves to see McGregor fight again, White said that there are "lots of variables" that they need to consider before they give him another shot at the UFC lightweight title.

“There’s a lot of variables that have to come together for him to come back and fight. No. 1 is health and how’s his leg,” White said, via MMA Junkie. “Once that’s 100 percent. Then, we’ll start to figure out where he goes. We have fights made all the way up until June 18 already. Once he’s 100 percent ready to go, we’ll get him figured out and see what’s what with the lightweight division."