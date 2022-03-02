UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Variables' Before Conor McGregor Gets A Title Shot

Getty | Stacy Revere

Sports
JB Baruelo

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is yet to return to the Octagon since suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. As of now, "The Notorious" is still recovering from the broken leg that he sustained last year. Luckily for fans, it may only be a matter of time before they see McGregor fight again in the UFC.

In a recent interview with Irish outlet Severe MMA, via Youtube, McGregor hinted at his plan to return in July. He also expressed interest in challenging Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Dana White On Conor McGregor's Return

Getty | Icon Sportswire

In a recent conversation with John Morgan of The Underground, via Youtube, UFC President Dana White discussed several interesting topics, including McGregor's imminent return to the Octagon. As much as he loves to see McGregor fight again, White said that there are "lots of variables" that they need to consider before they give him another shot at the UFC lightweight title.

“There’s a lot of variables that have to come together for him to come back and fight. No. 1 is health and how’s his leg,” White said, via MMA Junkie. “Once that’s 100 percent. Then, we’ll start to figure out where he goes. We have fights made all the way up until June 18 already. Once he’s 100 percent ready to go, we’ll get him figured out and see what’s what with the lightweight division."

Reigning Champ Decides Whether To Fight Conor McGregor Or Not

Shutterstock | 1966235

Though nothing is official regarding his UFC return, McGregor said that he's feeling better "day-by-day." However, even if McGregor fully recovers from his leg injury, there's no guarantee that he will be immediately lined up for the UFC lightweight championship. White said that the reigning UFC lightweight champion will have the final say whether he wants to fight "The Notorious" or not.

“Well, it’s going to depend on who the champion is,” White said. “The champion has some say in that, too. Who is going to be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back and what do they want to do?"

Charles Oliveira To Defend Title Against Justin Gaethje

Getty | Chris Unger

Since entering the UFC in 2010, Oliveira has been focused on climbing his way to the top of the lightweight rankings. Now that he's the UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira believes that it won't harm him to take a fight that would guarantee him a huge payday. Knowing the financial success of his previous fights, Oliveira said that "only a fool" would decline a match against "The Notorious."

However, though they have a mutual interest regarding a potential fight, Oliveira would first need to succeed in his second title defense. He's scheduled to fight at UFC 274 on May 7 where he would be facing former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor Vs Nate Diaz

Getty | Brian Lawless - PA Images

Even if he fails to get an immediate chance to face the winner of the Oliveira-Gaethje bout, there are still plenty of interesting non-title fights that McGregor could pursue when he returns. These include the potential trilogy match between him and Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz have formed one of the most interesting rivalries in the UFC since they first fought each other in 2016.

Diaz may have recently shut down the rumors of a third fight with McGregor but in an interview with TMZ Sports, via Youtube, White said that he would be "shocked" if the fight won't happen again.

