Elizabeth Hurley Pantless Is 'Ready For The Big Detox'

Elizabeth Hurley's unfortunate ankle injury last November is no longer news and the British actress wants it to remain in the past. Although she took things easy by spending a quiet Christmas at home and maintaining a low profile for a long time, she stepped out with her son Damian for Dame Joan Collins' birthday last week.

While that may indicate recovery, the actress isn't impressed with the speed. Not only is the injury slowing down her other projects, but it's also hindering her from other activities as well, and she's had enough!