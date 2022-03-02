Surfer Caroline Marks In Bikini Swims With Fish

Caroline Marks is a professional surfer from the United States. She has won many national titles and was the first female to compete in a World Surf League event. She is also the women's Championship Tour's youngest qualifier.

On February 23, 2022, the grom launched a YouTube channel where she publishes videos on surfing. Lakey Peterson was in her first video, which saw them surfing together.

Caroline is a vocal feminist and a proponent of positive body image in women, with the goal of reducing the sexualization of young women's bodies. Being an advocate for body positivity, Caroline took interest in modeling. At 18, she appeared in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Shoot. 

The young professional surfer and SI Swimsuit model delights in rocking bikinis. Read on to see Caroline in different shades of bikinis.

Underwater Bikini Body

The American grom took to her Instagram page on December 18, 2021, to give her fans some impressive bikini snapshots to drool over. The star surfer posted photos of her underwater in a red, blue, and white striped two-piece bikini. The pictures gave a good view of her sexy body, especially her rear, thighs, arms, and abs. 

Caroline Is A Mermaid Underwater

Awestruck fans graced the comment section of the post with lovely comments. Most of them called Caroline a mermaid.

One fan wrote, "mermaid😍 so beautiful." 

"One with the fishes," said another. 

Another fan simply commented, "mermaid." 

Mirror Selfie In Her Favorite Swimsuit

It is evident that the young surfer has a thing for striped swimsuits. Earlier that summer, the 20-year-old surfer posted a mirror selfie of her in a red and white striped two-piece swimsuit.

Her caption read, "Cheesin in my new favorite suit for the summer @roxy🌹." 

This time Caroline intentionally made her fans drool over her as she flaunted her toned body in the three photos with killer poses.

Caught In Her Favorite Swimsuit Again 

Shortly after, the beautiful surfer was found in her favorite swimsuit again. 

Clad in a red-and-white striped two-piece swimsuit, the young surfer showed off her insane abs as she stood behind a surf stadium with one of her hands supporting her surfboard.

Sizzling Hot Bikini Body

The young surfer sure has a body worth drooling over. Caroline shared a breathtaking photo that showed her in a maroon two-piece bikini. She lay on the beach with her back resting on a white towel that covered the sand. 

Caroline covered her face with a purple Red Bull face cap while she allowed the sun to soak into her shiny toned skin. Fans couldn't get over her stunning body and left multiple comments expressing their love for her. 

