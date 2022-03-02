Surfer Caroline Marks In Bikini Swims With Fish

Caroline Marks is a professional surfer from the United States. She has won many national titles and was the first female to compete in a World Surf League event. She is also the women's Championship Tour's youngest qualifier.

On February 23, 2022, the grom launched a YouTube channel where she publishes videos on surfing. Lakey Peterson was in her first video, which saw them surfing together.

Caroline is a vocal feminist and a proponent of positive body image in women, with the goal of reducing the sexualization of young women's bodies. Being an advocate for body positivity, Caroline took interest in modeling. At 18, she appeared in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Shoot.

The young professional surfer and SI Swimsuit model delights in rocking bikinis. Read on to see Caroline in different shades of bikinis.