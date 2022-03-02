CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Enjoys Jacuzzi In Bikini

Posting from her backyard, the 29-year-old powerhouse was in full relax mode as she went for a dip in the hot tub in the tiniest black bikini. With her long locks pulled into a messy ponytail and trendy square sunglasses to keep the burning rays at bay, she stood up in the jacuzzi offering a prime view at her minuscule string two-piece.

Photographed backed by a perfectly manicured lawn and a wooden deck equipped with a double chaise lounge chair, Speegle showed off her muscular body while highlighting her strong biceps with a raised-hand pose. A knee flex casually drew attention to her sculpted quads, but the clear star of the show was her shredded abs.

The post, which racked up a heart-eyes from fellow CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir, served a dual purpose: to showcase her ripped figure but also to let fans in on what Speegle does during recovery days. The three-times CrossFit Games athlete, who works out five-to-six days a week for up to five hours a day, always reserves one day for active rest and another for complete rest each week.

In her case, that day is Sunday, with the former gymnast taking advantage of last weekend's sunny weather to try out some contrast therapy.

Details below.