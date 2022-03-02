CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Enjoys Jacuzzi In Bikini

instagram | Dani Elle Speegle

Alexandra Lozovschi

When she's not lifting weights at the gym, Dani Elle Speegle is working on her tan and proudly flaunting her bikini body on Instagram. Her latest swimsuit share was filled with jacuzzi goodness and, as always, the CrossFit athlete's six-pack abs were on full display.

'Recovery Sunday'

Posting from her backyard, the 29-year-old powerhouse was in full relax mode as she went for a dip in the hot tub in the tiniest black bikini. With her long locks pulled into a messy ponytail and trendy square sunglasses to keep the burning rays at bay, she stood up in the jacuzzi offering a prime view at her minuscule string two-piece.

Photographed backed by a perfectly manicured lawn and a wooden deck equipped with a double chaise lounge chair, Speegle showed off her muscular body while highlighting her strong biceps with a raised-hand pose. A knee flex casually drew attention to her sculpted quads, but the clear star of the show was her shredded abs.

The post, which racked up a heart-eyes from fellow CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir, served a dual purpose: to showcase her ripped figure but also to let fans in on what Speegle does during recovery days. The three-times CrossFit Games athlete, who works out five-to-six days a week for up to five hours a day, always reserves one day for active rest and another for complete rest each week.

In her case, that day is Sunday, with the former gymnast taking advantage of last weekend's sunny weather to try out some contrast therapy.

Her Improved Version

Demonstrating her personal take on the physical therapy treatment, which calls for the body to be immersed in hot water and ice water alternatively, Speegle made do with a jacuzzi and a can of ice-cold Nocco, the sugar-free carbonated drink that most athletes rave about.

Posing with the Tropical variety, the Nocco partner included a close-up with just the drink, quipping in the caption: "My version of contrast therapy - jacuzzi, ice cold Nocco 🥶😂."

Further elaborating on her routine, she added: "I HATE ice baths so this will have to do for this recovery Sunday."

However, fans seemed too distracted by Speegle's steel abs to notice the beverage. "Holy abs," said one person, while another gushed: "Sheesh 🔥 your physique is just amazing."

Her dreamy backyard also got a few mentions in the comments, with one user calling it an "oasis," and for good reason.

According to Best CrossFit Shoes, Speegle's workouts of choice for maintaining her athletic figure are centered on handstand walks, heavy snatches, dumbbells, and sandbags. She can lift 295 lbs with her back squats can an impressive 310 lbs with her deadlifts.

