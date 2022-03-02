CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Enjoys Jacuzzi In Bikini

Demonstrating her personal take on the physical therapy treatment, which calls for the body to be immersed in hot water and ice water alternatively, Speegle made do with a jacuzzi and a can of ice-cold Nocco, the sugar-free carbonated drink that most athletes rave about.
Posing with the Tropical variety, the Nocco partner included a close-up with just the drink, quipping in the caption: "My version of contrast therapy - jacuzzi, ice cold Nocco 🥶😂."
Further elaborating on her routine, she added: "I HATE ice baths so this will have to do for this recovery Sunday."
However, fans seemed too distracted by Speegle's steel abs to notice the beverage. "Holy abs," said one person, while another gushed: "Sheesh 🔥 your physique is just amazing."
Her dreamy backyard also got a few mentions in the comments, with one user calling it an "oasis," and for good reason.
According to Best CrossFit Shoes, Speegle's workouts of choice for maintaining her athletic figure are centered on handstand walks, heavy snatches, dumbbells, and sandbags. She can lift 295 lbs with her back squats can an impressive 310 lbs with her deadlifts.