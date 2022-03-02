Khloe Kardashian Hikes Up Leg And Says 'Slippery When Wet'

Khloe's thirst trap was posted just a couple of days after reports came out that ex-Tristan Thompson was heckled by fans during an NBA game.
In a video posted on Reddit, Thompson stepped up to the free-throw line during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, and hecklers attempted to distract him with a "Khloe! Khloe!" chant. The athlete was still able to make the basket but the trolls also had their fun with the teasing.
Thompson is currently facing a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, who claims the NBA star has "done nothing" to support her and their new baby.
“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Nichols said in a statement to US Weekly.