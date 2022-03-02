Khloe Kardashian Hikes Up Leg And Says 'Slippery When Wet'

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Khloe Kardashian looks amazing in a fitted latex bodysuit that's hugging her curves in all the right places.

The Good American founder posted a thirst trap on Instagram, with the caption "Slippery when wet", leaving her followers mesmerized with her sexy look.

Scroll down below to see the hot pics!

Slippery When Wet

Dressed in a one-piece brown latex bodysuit, which was styled with a brown snakeskin coat and brown Louboutin pumps, Khloe looked irresistible while posing beside a Toyota pick-up truck. The flattering outfit highlighted her small waist and long legs.

Fans and friends were excited to give her praises in the comments.

"Damn!!! You’re so hot Khlo!!," one person said.

"TOYOTA wasn’t ready 😂," another follower joked.

"So bomb! 😍🔥💣," rapper Chanel West Coast commented.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

By chisom

Earthy Colors

It looks like Koko has found herself a new favorite color for the year, as she has fully embraced earthy tones in her recent outfit shots.

Last month, she also posed in a stylish brown ruched dress that showed off her bootylicious bod. The off-shoulder number is similar to the brown SKIMS bodysuit Khloe wore on a previous post. Brown fits paired with bombshell curls definitely look good on her!

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Tristan Thompson Gets Heckled

Khloe's thirst trap was posted just a couple of days after reports came out that ex-Tristan Thompson was heckled by fans during an NBA game.

In a video posted on Reddit, Thompson stepped up to the free-throw line during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, and hecklers attempted to distract him with a "Khloe! Khloe!" chant. The athlete was still able to make the basket but the trolls also had their fun with the teasing.

Thompson is currently facing a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, who claims the NBA star has "done nothing" to support her and their new baby.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Nichols said in a statement to US Weekly.

Moving On

Meanwhile, Khloe has made great strides to move on from her toxic relationship with Tristan, who has publicly cheated on her a number of times.

In the trailer of the Kardashian's new show with Hulu, Thompson can still be seen in some of the scenes, as the cheating happened before they shot the episodes.

The whole drama could possibly play out in the first season of The Kardashians, which promises that the show is "better than ever". The show will stream exclusively on Hulu starting April 14. Watch the trailer below.

