Surfer Anastasia Ashley In Bikini Shows Off Surfing Skills

California-born surfer and model Anastasia Ashley began surfing at five before moving to Hawaii. She won a surf contest at six using a wrecked board she found in a garbage can outside her house. At seven, she had found a sponsor to help her replace her worn-out bulletin board with new ones.

Anastasia won her first major national title when she was 16 years old. She went on to win several championships, including two National Scholastic Surfing Association crowns and the Professional Surfing Tour of America Championship.

Anastasia's impressive record and surfing history show that she enjoys surfing and lives for it. She spends most of her time surfing and does not fail to flaunt her toned body in different bikini designs whenever she does.

