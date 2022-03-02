Lucy Liu Puts Toned Abs On Display

American actress Lucy Liu has enjoyed so much success in her career. In addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, she has won a Critics' Choice Television Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Seoul International Drama Award.

Lucy is known for being a talented voice-over actress. She voiced Master Viper in the Kung Fu Panda franchise from 2008 to 2016 and Silvermist in the Tinker Bell series. Mulan II (2004), as well as the English and Mandarin versions of Magic Wonderland, are among her other voice credits.

Lucy is not only good at portraying or voicing over famous characters. She is also a gorgeous beauty with a stunning figure. At 52, Lucy is in better shape than she's ever been. Women's Health revealed that the actress keeps in shape by maintaining a strong connection between her mind and her body. She does this by meditating, sweating, and taking part in hobbies that make her happy.

Lucy has a track record of staying at the top of her game when it comes to fitness and she is never too busy to share tips about how she does it. Read on to discover how she stays fit at 52.