Lucy Liu Puts Toned Abs On Display

American actress Lucy Liu has enjoyed so much success in her career. In addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, she has won a Critics' Choice Television Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Seoul International Drama Award.

Lucy is known for being a talented voice-over actress. She voiced Master Viper in the Kung Fu Panda franchise from 2008 to 2016 and Silvermist in the Tinker Bell series. Mulan II (2004), as well as the English and Mandarin versions of Magic Wonderland, are among her other voice credits.

Lucy is not only good at portraying or voicing over famous characters. She is also a gorgeous beauty with a stunning figure. At 52, Lucy is in better shape than she's ever been. Women's Health revealed that the actress keeps in shape by maintaining a strong connection between her mind and her body. She does this by meditating, sweating, and taking part in hobbies that make her happy. 

Lucy has a track record of staying at the top of her game when it comes to fitness and she is never too busy to share tips about how she does it. Read on to discover how she stays fit at 52.

Showing Off Her Fit Physique

The American star actress appeared on Women's Health magazine as their May 2021 cover star. The magazine cover featured a stunning photo of Lucy clad in an unconventional black bra paired with grey nylon sweatpants. Lucy flaunted her insane abs in her outfit and spiced up her entire look with her lovely black tresses which flew behind her. She also smiled beautifully as she posed.

Our Goddess And Queen

Lucy's fans could not keep shut after seeing their favorite star on the cover. They took to the comment sections on her Instagram page and that of Women's Health to express their love for her. 

"She's amazing, so beautiful 😍😍😍," commented one of the awestruck fans. Another fan gushed "Our goddess and queen Thank you for this lovely feature 👑👑👑 You made the stans so happy❤️❤️❤️."

Lucy Sticks To Plant-Based Meals

Surprisingly, Lucy keeps to simple workout and diet routines that are easy to follow. For her, sticking to only plant-based meals has helped her to stay energetic and has reduced bloating drastically. 

She revealed that her favorite plant-based meals are savory quinoa porridge and a soup made from lion's mane mushrooms, lotus root, and red dates.

Swift Workout Sessions Get The Engine Running

Contrary to what one might think about the star's workout sessions, Lucy keeps her workouts pretty short and sweet. She keeps to a 20-minute workout on her Variis bike and 10-minute strengthening workouts for her arms. Lucy said the routine helps to get the engine running.

A Positive Attitude Is Everything

Shutterstock | 842284

Lucy is unapologetically vocal about having a positive attitude towards her body and encourages other women to do the same. 

"You don't have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit," says Liu. "With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it's still something that you should carry with confidence," she concluded. 

