Megan Fox Offers Herself As 'BDSM Spice'

The Spice Girls may have a new reason to reunite - Megan Fox. The actress transported her 19 million-plus Instagram fans to a time when women wore high platform chunky heel boots, mini skirts, crop tops, and hair in two high ponytails. We have to admit, seeing that picture teased something we didn't realize we needed - a sixth Spice Girl - and Megan happily offers herself for the position.

BDSM Spice

We had Scary Spice, Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, and Ginger Spice. However per Megan's latest post, if the ladies are willing, we'll have a sixth member BDSM Spice! The 35-year-old actress also dressed the part in a black mesh net tank and with a bustier corset outlining her underboob down to her mid-riff. Megan styled her hair in double updos leaving full tendrils out in front. The closeup selfie showed off her perfect face makeup consisting of a silver-lined eye makeup, voluminous lashes, and creamy nude lipstick.

Is Megan Joining KUWTK?

Although there were no Spice girls in the likes or comment section, A-listers like Kim Kardashian approved the post with a like. One fan even noticed and proposed an alternate option saying Megan could join the reality TV Star's show Keeping Up With The Kardashians instead. They said she looked the part because of her plump lips and sculpted makeup, a signature Kardashian style.

"Try Keeping Up with the Kardashians. You’re basically a spitting image."

Welcome Whiskey To The Gang

While Megan turned heads via her Instagram, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly melted hearts on his page. The punk/rock star introduced the world to the newest addition to their family - a leopard-print cat named Whiskey. The couple wore coordinated leopard print PJs for their reveal, with Megan in Pink and Black and Kelly in Purple.

Whiskey looks like he's settling right in with his new parents as he paws the rock star's palm and lies in bed next to his sleeping frame. Kelly asks his fans and followers to welcome the feline.

Cosplaying As Dracula's Maid

This post isn't Megan's first cosplay. In fact, she teased her fans only a few weeks ago with a cheeky picture of herself in a Mugler Corset dress which she insinuated was a maid outfit. In her accompanying caption, she wrote, "It's giving Dracula's maid," and she's right if you look at the dress from her perspective. It's a cross between Dominatrix and Vampire housekeeper. if ever there's a movie portraying that, she'd fit the part since she already acted in Jennifer's Body and made it a cult classic with her performance.

