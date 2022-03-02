Megan Fox Offers Herself As 'BDSM Spice'

While Megan turned heads via her Instagram, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly melted hearts on his page. The punk/rock star introduced the world to the newest addition to their family - a leopard-print cat named Whiskey. The couple wore coordinated leopard print PJs for their reveal, with Megan in Pink and Black and Kelly in Purple.

Whiskey looks like he's settling right in with his new parents as he paws the rock star's palm and lies in bed next to his sleeping frame. Kelly asks his fans and followers to welcome the feline.