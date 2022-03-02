Freedom feels so good to Britney Spears as the pop star continues to defy expectations and post provocative pictures on her Instagram. She's letting out all the steam that bubbled under during her 13-year conservatorship, and Britney B*tch doesn't care what anyone thinks. Last year, she cautioned those who felt offended by her self-expression because of her body type and reminded the world she has no designs to enhance her bum or change any part of her body.
Britney Spears Bares It All At The Beach
Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend
Britney shared an explicit photo of herself lying naked like the day she entered this world on the beach. She covered her privates with tiny diamond emojis to ensure her post aligned with Instagram's guidelines, then let loose. In the final slide, she posed on all fours letting her blond hair fall in bohemian curls around down her back and around her face. The singer also wore shiny silver jewelry to highlight her creamy skin.
Paris Hilton Approves
As expected, Britney's post met with mixed reviews as some commenters felt she was doing too much while others (our camp) were just excited she was free again. Paris Hilton falls within the second camp as she commented, "Sliving," and Bella Hadid liked the post.
Rosy Beach Living
Britney's little rose flower posts are self-expressions from years of repression. She's reliving her stolen youth, which is why you can see her playing on the sandy beach and digging her feet into the muddy waters in her pink and yellow bikini bottom. There's no doubt the 40-year-old loves her body with the number of barely-there outfits she's posted this weekend. She even covered her boobs with rocks from the beach! It doesn't get more child-like than that, and that's all there is to know about Britney's Instagram posts.
It's Britney Beach
Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, took a long-expected break and enjoyed the beach life. They planned the vacation for his birthday, starting with a Private Jet journey in which Britney flaunted her giant engagement ring diamond. Instead of the traditional left-hand placement, her ring sits comfortably on the right, and Sam commented, "It's on the right hand because we don't follow the rules!"
Britney really enjoyed the water around her, and her posts remind us of her hit single, Oops...I did it again! when she said, "I'm not that innocent." Because there's nothing innocent or coy about these very explicit posts, we can only imagine the sides of Britney we missed from those years of repression.