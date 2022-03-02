Britney Spears Bares It All At The Beach

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, took a long-expected break and enjoyed the beach life. They planned the vacation for his birthday, starting with a Private Jet journey in which Britney flaunted her giant engagement ring diamond. Instead of the traditional left-hand placement, her ring sits comfortably on the right, and Sam commented, "It's on the right hand because we don't follow the rules!"

Britney really enjoyed the water around her, and her posts remind us of her hit single, Oops...I did it again! when she said, "I'm not that innocent." Because there's nothing innocent or coy about these very explicit posts, we can only imagine the sides of Britney we missed from those years of repression.