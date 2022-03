Julia shared this cute selfie of herself flaunting her Silver medal alongside a cheesier caption saying,

"Still tripping ☁️💭☁️💭 can’t stop smiling 😁😆 #olympics."

The 24-year-old snowboarder won the first medal for the USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing after a series of unfortunate incidents. Like a good luck charm, her second-place finish opened the flood gates for other TEAM USA competitors to win, including Chloe Kim, who snagged a Gold Medal next.

She had an issue with the officials, though she withdrew from Big Air because of her Prada board. According to Olympic commentators, non-sporting goods companies aren't allowed to provide gear to athletes in the competition.