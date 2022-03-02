Sasha Banks In Bikini Stretches On Beach

WWE star Sasha Banks is flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body in a sensual and stunning beach snap while enjoying a shorefront stretch. The 30-year-old pro wrestler went for a rare goddess snap as she posed facing the ocean towards the start of the pandemic, enjoying an outdoor moment back when little could be done outside of one's own four walls and, of course, staying solo.

Banks, known for Chaotic Wrestling, made this photo total zen and calm, quickly raking in the likes and reminding her followers that the ring's aggression isn't always around. Check it out below.

Stuns In Beach Snap

Scroll for the photo, one shared in June 2020. Banks had opted for a black-and-white finish and she wasn't flashing her rock-hard abs. The California native posed back to the camera while stretching her arms up above her head, just about showing a bikini and largely caught in shadows as she enjoyed the scenic view. The SmackDown member wore her long hair down and cascading around her waist, with a caption only tagging her photographer. More after the pic.

Not long after, a t-shirt selfie of the beauty came with some motivational and confident content - here, Sasha wrote: “I'm the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.” I’m better than @brethitmanhart 🥰❤️ #makeup #wwehof #legend."

Says Women Are 'Killing It'

And they are. Banks had, back in 2018, opened up to Complex, speaking about her profession and saying:

"I’ve opened every single door in my lane, and I’ve opened so many doors in the WWE, and I can see that with my work, I can see that when I go to NXT, I can see that every single week on Friday Night Smackdown," adding: "I feel that we have the greatest women’s division of all time right now. All of our women are killing it, and everybody is so relatable. There’s somebody for somebody." 

5.3 Million On Instagram

Shutterstock | 564025

Banks' social media following is steadily rising - while she doesn't boast the 10 million+ Instagram followers seen with podcaster and reality face Nikki Bella, she does sit at over 5 million. Her account is followed by Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, plus rap queen Nicki Minaj. Banks, meanwhile, follows the likes of rappers Doja Cat and Cardi B, mogul Rihanna, plus actress Millie Bobby Brown. For more, check out her feed.

