Rihanna Storms Paris In Dior

Only one person can redefine maternity fashion: Bad Gal Riri, a.k.a Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty. The 34-year-old multi-award-winning singer turned fashion mogul stormed the Dior AW22 show in her most risque look yet. First, her pregnancy reveals picture was the most unconventional we've ever seen from a celebrity, then her appearances after showing off her bump every step of the way.

As Dior rightly noted, the business mogul was the most anticipated star of the night, and she didn't disappoint when she did show up. Not only that, she made the wait worth everyone's while.