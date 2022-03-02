Rihanna Storms Paris In Dior

Getty | Edward Berthelot

chisom

Only one person can redefine maternity fashion: Bad Gal Riri, a.k.a Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty. The 34-year-old multi-award-winning singer turned fashion mogul stormed the Dior AW22 show in her most risque look yet. First, her pregnancy reveals picture was the most unconventional we've ever seen from a celebrity, then her appearances after showing off her bump every step of the way.

As Dior rightly noted, the business mogul was the most anticipated star of the night, and she didn't disappoint when she did show up. Not only that, she made the wait worth everyone's while.

Rihanna Shows Up Wearing Risque Lingerie

Getty | Edward Berthelot

This is the Swarovski moment all over again, only, this time, Riri is pregnant. The 34-year-old stepped in wearing a glossy black knee-high pointed-toe stiletto boots on an all-black ensemble. The outfit consisted of a sheer negligee worn over a lacy bra and thong, which she topped with a glossy overcoat.

Riri styled her long back hair in a half ponytail and added multiple layers of silver jewelry on her neck. She also wore one of her famous dark red cream-based lipstick, probably from the new ICON line.

Dior's Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

"New ways of seeing. How can the past serve as a starting point to invent the future?"

The AW22 collection draws inspiration from modern technology, as you can see from the geometric lines in the designs.

The Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri said the collection was about "balancing a vision of beauty with functionality." Most of the pieces from the collection are reimaginations of everyday workwear, including protective clothing from airbags to motorcycle gloves.

"My work at Dior – also in the past – is about balancing a vision of beauty with functionality. So, I tried to combine the heritage of the house with technology and vision, which can do something new."

The Next Extra And Disturbing Beauty

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Like many other Fall/Winter (or Autumn/Winter) collections this year, Chiuri tapped into the Dior archives for inspiration. She, however, ensured she merged current trends into the classic hence the surprising Glow-in-the-Dark outfits we saw walking the runway. The collection also included motorcycle gloves, airbag vests, and more protective outfits.

Reimagined Classics

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

There were a lot of reimagined classics in the AW22 collection, like the Bar Jacket. Chiuri, in collaboration with D-Air Lab, remixed the style by adding a grey paint mesh splatter. According to Vogue UK, Chiuri said,

"Fashion has to go outside its own territory and explore areas like technology. It can help us to think about our references with a different point of view.”

