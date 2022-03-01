Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jennifer Aniston has now turned over 6 million heads by walking her dog while in a leggy minidress. The sitcom star and social media favorite made headlines in 2019 for breaking records as she finally joined Instagram, and it was back then that a photo of her walking her pooch racked up the thumbs-up. Aniston, 53, was showing the 20-somethings they can shove it as she soaked up the California sun for a little pet moment, and she picked a wowing look for the snap. Check it out below.

The Latest

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To New York For Three Players & Two Picks

Reese Witherspoon Wows In Strapless Schiaparelli Dress

Kevin Owens Rips Texas Amidst Steve Austin Return Rumors

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey

Stuns In Summer Minidress

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photo. Aniston, who regularly tops lists of age-defying celebrities, had her yoga-honed legs on show. The girl behind Rachel Green, now winning over gen-z as Friends regains popularity, was photographed confidently walking along a sunny path and backed by outdoor steps.

Aniston had opted for a slightly ruched and largely figure-hugging dress and reddish prints - the thigh-skimming length showed off the best legs in Hollywood, with Jen also donning heeled sandals. All hair blowing in the wind and wearing shades, the A-Lister had her four-legged friend trotting along, with a caption to match.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Aniston wrote: "A girl's best friend... bring Clyde to work day." Aniston is known for updating Instagram with her dog. She's now gained over 6 million likes for the share, with country singer Maren Morris leaving one.

Twice-divorced Jennifer continues to make headlines for looking decades younger than her years. Turns out, it isn't good genes, with interview after interview seeing the star reveal her love of yoga and healthy eating.

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Reveals Her Lifestyle Secrets

Shutterstock | 921176

In 2021, Jennifer opened up to Shape, letting fans know how she kicks off her day. "Every morning, I walk and feed the dogs. Then I meditate, make my coffee, and journal or write a gratitude list. Only after that do I pull out the phone and allow emails and texts and all the busy business stuff into my brain space," she began.

Mexican Food And Chopped Salads

The Hollywood superstar admitted to being pretty healthy overall, and her words backed up all those paparazzi photos showing her hitting up high-end Mexican dining joints in L.A. "Mexican food and a good chopped salad make me happy," she added. Aniston is now the face of nutrition brand Vital Proteins, acting as its Chief Creative Officer. For more, give Jennifer's Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.