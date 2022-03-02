Surfer Alana Blanchard In Swimsuit Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

Fans might be wondering how the star athlete keeps her figure perfectly sculpted despite pushing out two babies between 2017 and 2021. However, it is safe to say that the model has put extra work into her workout routine to achieve the desired bikini body. According to Daily Mail , Blanchard credits HIIT workouts, a strict vegan diet, and some hypopressive breathing exercises as measures that helped her achieve her fitness goal. She stated about her diet:

"Being on a vegan diet has helped me so much. I don't really have to think about calories or stress about how much I'm eating because plant-based diets are generally low in calories."

The fashion model referred to the breathing exercise as a waist cincher because it "helps with pelvic floor, lower back issues and targets those deep abdominals that you kind of lose during pregnancy." She added that each time she tried the intense breathing exercise, the results became visible almost immediately.