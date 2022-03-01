'It's Possible To Recover Even If You're Really Deeply In It': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Gets Candid About Her Eating Disorder

Jackie Goldschneider is speaking candidly about the struggles she faced with her eating disorder amid the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Jackie Goldschneider Was In Fear For Her Life
Just one week after fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey watched as Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her fears for her eating disorder to husband Evan Goldschneider and learned that their children had grown concerned, Jackie is speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what she went through amid production on season 12.
"Right before the season started, I was just really emaciated, thin," Jackie admitted. "I think you could see it in the first few episodes, how thin I was. And I just said to Evan, 'You know what? I just have to stop this. I'm going to kill myself.'"
Jackie Goldschneider Wanted To Know She Wasn't Alone In Her Struggles
According to Jackie, she felt very alone amid her struggles and just wanted someone to relate to.
"All that I wanted when I was really at my lowest lows was to know somebody else had been as bad as I was -- because you feel very alone with an eating disorder -- and someone else who had been as bad as I was, got help and made it through and recovered, and actually their whole life didn't fall apart, because they weren't thin anymore," she explained.
Jackie Goldschneider Believes She's Misunderstood
While many assume that people develop eating disorders because they become obsessed with being a certain size, or perhaps emulating what was one day thought of as the ideal size. However, according to Jackie, her struggles have nothing to do with vanity.
"It's not about 'looking good,' because I'll tell you I don't think that I look that great when I'm drawn and bony, there's a big mental health component to it," she clarified. "And that's why therapy is a very big part of it. And I would just say it is possible to recover even if you're really deeply in it. Those are just the most important things."
Jackie Goldschneider Hoped To Help Others With Her Story
Speaking of her decision to share her story on RHONJ, Jackie said she did so because she wanted to help people who were struggling.
"I decided that I was going to do it so openly and just really give it everything and rely on my producers and my editors, to really put it together in a way that didn't give people any ideas or tips or anything like that, but do it really responsibly and just show the recovery process," she stated.
To see more of Goldschneider and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 every Tuesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.