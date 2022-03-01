'It's Possible To Recover Even If You're Really Deeply In It': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Gets Candid About Her Eating Disorder

Just one week after fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey watched as Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her fears for her eating disorder to husband Evan Goldschneider and learned that their children had grown concerned, Jackie is speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what she went through amid production on season 12.

"Right before the season started, I was just really emaciated, thin," Jackie admitted. "I think you could see it in the first few episodes, how thin I was. And I just said to Evan, 'You know what? I just have to stop this. I'm going to kill myself.'"