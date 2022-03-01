NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey

The Pelicans may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Williamson next summer but if he expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market. One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Williamson from the Pelicans is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Williamson to the City of Brotherly Love in the 2022 NBA offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be trading Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Danny Green, and two future first-round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Williamson.