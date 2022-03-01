When they selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson was viewed as the player who would lead the New Orleans Pelicans to title contention in the post-Anthony Davis era. Unfortunately, Williamson doesn't seem to be interested in staying long-term in New Orleans. Since the 2021 NBA offseason, there were growing speculations about his unhappiness with the team. The Pelicans may have made huge efforts to improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but rumors continue to swirl that Williamson wants out of New Orleans.
NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey
Zion Williamson To Philadelphia 76ers
The Pelicans may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Williamson next summer but if he expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market. One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Williamson from the Pelicans is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Williamson to the City of Brotherly Love in the 2022 NBA offseason.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be trading Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Danny Green, and two future first-round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Williamson.
Sixers Add More Star Power Around Joel Embiid
The Sixers may have made Maxey untouchable before the 2022 NBA trade deadline but if they fail to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, it won't be surprising if they decide to use him as the main trade chip to add more star power around Joel Embiid. Williamson may still be recovering from an injury but when he's 100 percent healthy, he could perform at an All-Star caliber level. Frank believes that pairing Williamson with Embiid would enable the Sixers to form the "most dominant frontcourt tandem" in league history.
"From an on-court perspective, teaming Williamson up with Joel Embiid in the low-post would just be unfair to opposing Eastern Conference teams. If healthy, this could be the most-dominant frontcourt tandem in recent history."
Zion Williamson's On-Court Impact On Sixers
Williamson would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Sixers. His potential arrival in Philadelphia would further improve the Sixers' offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 10 in the league, scoring 109.5 points per 100 possessions. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Embiid and James Harden, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and defender. Last season, the 21-year-old power forward averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.
Why The Pelicans Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Pelicans, especially if Williamson is determined to leave the team. By sending him to Philadelphia, the Pelicans would be acquiring two young and promising players in Maxey and Milton, a veteran three-and-D wingman in Green, and two future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster.
Maxey would serve as the Pelicans' new starting point guard next season, while Milton would provide a spark off the bench. Green may be only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, but he could also serve as a great mentor to the Pelicans' young core and offer some help on both ends of the floor.