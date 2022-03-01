Nikki Bella In Bikini Shows '300 Abs A Night' Body

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Nikki Bella has been showing off the body that comes with "300 abs a night." The WWE star and fitness queen showed off a six-pack rivaling that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an Instagram share posted towards the start of the pandemic - the reality star was also scantily clad in a fierce swimwear-come-gym look and posing like a total boss.

Nikki has now gained over 360,000 likes for showcasing her mean muscles and shouting out what's behind them - ahead, see the snap, plus Nikki's lifestyle secrets.



'300 Abs A Night'

Scroll for the photo. Nikki posed all golden tan and cheese-grater abs from an indoor setup, semi holding onto blue-painted metal railings and amid a warehouse setting with brick. The Dancing With the Stars face donned tiny red shorts a little rolled down, also showing off her curves in a fun and striped bikini top in black and white. Sleeve details here afforded an edgy finish, although eyes may well have been on the shredded torso.

Nikki further highlighted her plump pout and high cheekbones, gazing down at the camera like a boss. More after the snap.



See More Photos Below

Getty | Michael Tullberg

Taking to her caption, the pro wrestler wrote: "Squatting, elliptical and doing my 300 abs a night days. Getting back to doing my 300 abs tonight, takes only 10 minutes, who wants to join me?!? Also, anyone take the Pure Barre classes online? How is it?! So curious! 💛✨ #tbt"

Quick to leave a like was Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke.

What's Her Secret?

Nikki, 38, keeps it real. The new mother has also been opening up on the secrets behind her super-fit body, mentioning PureBarre as she revealed:

"For those 55 minutes of Pure Barre, I can turn all my focus to my health and working my body. My sister Brie was the one who got me into it. I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up...and I used to squat 220 [pounds]!"

Insecure Past

Shutterstock | 2914948

The podcaster also surprised fans by revealing past insecurities - and she name-dropped a very famous face she looks up to.

"I was going through puberty and was much curvier than other girls, which made me insecure," she added. "Then I saw J.Lo on the cover of Latina magazine, and she embraced those curves and was proud of who she was."

Instagram Loves Her

Nikki now boasts 10.2 million Instagram followers. Her fanbase also includes celebrities; Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, reality star Kailyn Lowry, and TV face Maria Menounos all follow her.





