Nikki Bella In Bikini Shows '300 Abs A Night' Body

Nikki Bella has been showing off the body that comes with "300 abs a night." The WWE star and fitness queen showed off a six-pack rivaling that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an Instagram share posted towards the start of the pandemic - the reality star was also scantily clad in a fierce swimwear-come-gym look and posing like a total boss.

Nikki has now gained over 360,000 likes for showcasing her mean muscles and shouting out what's behind them - ahead, see the snap, plus Nikki's lifestyle secrets.