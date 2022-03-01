Kevin Owens Rips Texas Amidst Steve Austin Return Rumors

WWE is hoping to pack AT&T Stadium next month for WrestleMania 38. Some big matches have been scheduled for the show. We will see a title vs title unification match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship and Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Logan Paul has been added to the event as well. He'll team with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

The rumor is that WWE wants to bring back one of the biggest legends of all time for the show as well. Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in the history of the industry. If he is announced as returning to the ring for the event, you can expect that it will sell a lot of tickets.

Kevin Owens is not the only big name rumored to be returning to the ring for the event either. Scroll down to reveal who else is.