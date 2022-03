The Los Angeles Lakers' season is most likely over. They can still make a late push for a playoff berth but they won't get it done the way they're playing.

After failing to strike a single deal before the trade deadline, Rob Pelinka finally made a move. He parted ways with veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to try and add more depth at the point guard position behind Russell Westbrook.

Needless to say, it may be too late already.