The New York Knicks failed to find the same success they had last season. They went from having one of the best defenses in the league to once again being a bottom-feeder.

Tom Thibodeau's future with the team seems murky at best. Mitchell Robinson could fetch a bigger role in free agency, and they're reportedly second-guessing Julius Randle as their franchise player.

So, what's next for New York? according to multiple reports, a big move for Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.