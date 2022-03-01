Fans of Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens are bound to see her in a whole new light, one that is poles apart from her Princess Switch genre, in a new mystery film set to hit the movie scene soon. The TV star teams up with a group of ladies seeking to bring crime perpetrators to justice. Here's a look through some details.
'Asking For It' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
All About 'Asking For It'
Asking For It is a thriller movie that had Hollywood executive Eamon O'Rourke pulling his weight as both the writer and director. O'Rourke worked alongside producers Lee Broda, Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, and Luke Daniels. Asking For It focuses on the sensitive topic of sexual abuse, and it is set such that a group of women with the same goal come together to combat the societal vice.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Asking For It'?
After the action movie made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, the trailer was released on Youtube in January 2022. The movie will make its official debut in the United States on March 4, 2022.
The movie, which was filmed in Oklahoma, USA, is produced by Paramount Movies, Saban Films, Tunnel Post, Redwire Pictures, and Beer Money Worldwide.
Upon its release, Asking For It will be available on Tribeca Film Festival Listing, which is the official site.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Asking For It'?
While Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens (Beatrice) is one of the famous faces to appear in the movie, she takes center stage alongside Kiersey Clemons (Joey) and Alexandra Shipp (Regina). Clemons made a name for herself in 2015's Dope, and she has since appeared in more movies like Neighbors. 2: Sorority Rising, Antebellum, and Sweetheart. Shipp is notable for her acting credits in movies like Shaft, Endless, and Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B.
Shipp, Hudgens, and Clemons join other female actors, including Leslie Stratton who plays Lily, Lisa Yaro who plays Angie, Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe who plays Rudy, and Casey Camp-Horinek who plays Fala, who are all members of the fee gang.
More actors in the movie include Dave Patrick Kelly playing the Sheriff, Luke Hemsworth who takes the role of Sheriff Vernon and Sal's past love interest, and Ezra Miller who stars as Mark Vanderhill, the head of a dangerous alt-right group.
What Is 'Asking For It' About?
A femme gang in a small town is willing to undertake some life-changing steps when a known waitress, Joey, experiences sexual abuse after going on a date. Joey meets up with Lily and Sal and they plan out how to carry out justice on the sex offenders who have not been nabbed by the authorities. Backed by their thirst for revenge and similar trauma, the ladies set out by targeting violent frat boys and corrupt men who carry out misogynistic acts. The showdown will exhibit how the gang carries out justice in their own definition.