'Asking For It' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

After the action movie made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 , the trailer was released on Youtube in January 2022. The movie will make its official debut in the United States on March 4, 2022.

The movie, which was filmed in Oklahoma, USA, is produced by Paramount Movies, Saban Films, Tunnel Post, Redwire Pictures, and Beer Money Worldwide.

Upon its release, Asking For It will be available on Tribeca Film Festival Listing, which is the official site.