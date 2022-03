The Netflix five-part docu-series is a true-crime series based on a magazine article published by William Brennan. The article talks about the life-threatening experience of people who made the worst roommate choices. The docu-series promises to intrigue those who enjoy stories that involve unfolding the activities of dangerous people.

The series is directed and produced by Dominic Hoffman, accompanied by other producers, including; Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, William Brennan, Mary Lisio, Cristin Ray, Natalia Henderson, Cristina Bishia, Grace Douglas, Chris McCumber, Ruth Handby, and six others.

The Production company responsible for the series is Blumhouse Television. Watch the official trailer below, which was released on February 4, 2022.