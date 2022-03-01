'The Adam Project' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

As far back as October 2012, the movie was announced as Our name is Adam and was to be a Paramount Picture film featuring Tom Cruise as the main character. However, in July 2020, it became a Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds as the star character.

The Adam Project was written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin; directed by Shawn Levy and produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy.

The Adam Project is the second movie featuring Ryan and directed by Shawn Levy. The recently released Free Guy is another film where the pair worked together. They are a great pair and are set to do wonders with the much-anticipated movie.