'I Was A Bit Anxious': 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Reveals The 'Real Problem' Lisa Barlow Has With Her

After Lisa Barlow was seen berating Meredith Marks in a hot mic moment on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City by suggesting she had cheated on husband Seth Marks, the two ladies appeared on the February 21 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show, where they each gave their side of the story.

"Walking into the VIDA party, I did not know where I stood with Lisa. I had not talked to her since Zion. Zion was pretty ugly between us and I was a bit anxious," Marks said, looking back at the finale episode of season two, during which she united with Barlow and the rest of the cast.