Vicki Gunvalson has a new man in her life following her September 2021 split from her former fiancé, retired police officer Steve Lodge.
'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Is 'So Excited' About Her New Man
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends LeBron James To Heat For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Three 1st-Rounders
Vicki Gunvalson Is Moving On From Heartbreak
Vicki Gunvalson thought Steve Lodge was The One. But after a years-long engagement, the couple suddenly called it quits, leaving the former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star completely heartbroken.
Luckily, several months after their breakup, Gunvalson has gotten her groove back with a new man, who she discussed during an interview with Access Hollywood last week.
Vicki Gunvalson's New Man Is Spoiling Her
Gushing about the new man in her life, Gunvalson said, “I am so excited! He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He is like ‘I got that, you’re not paying for that.’ I am like, ‘Are you real?’"
According to Gunvalson, her new guy is "frickin’ incredible," and it's a good thing he is. After all, the former Real Housewives of Orange Country cast member had a long list of requirements when it came to finding love following her broken engagement to Lodge.
"He’s from Texas. I gave him an 18 [numbered] list of what I want in my person. Cause, you know, in all the books you read, in all the self-help books, you manifest your person," she explained.
Vicki Gunvalson Believes She Manifested Her New Man
"I manifested him. He has everything [on the list] but one [thing]. Including wearing cowboy boots and loving country western music," Gunvalson noted, adding that the only thing her unnamed flame doesn't have is "a boat."
Although Gunvalson was devastated by the end of her relationship with Lodge, she has learned from what she went through with him and hopes to apply that knowledge to her new relationship.
"I know now to look for those red flags that I didn’t before. I didn’t handle them before. I just stayed," she shared.
Vicki Gunvalson Was Committed To Steve Lodge
Reflecting on her past relationship, Gunvalson said that she was committed to Lodge, although she couldn't say the same about him. That said, she now realizes that she doesn't have to settle for something that doesn't feel right.
"To me, you get committed and you stay. You fix the problem. You don’t leave. And now what I’m realizing [is] you can leave. You don’t have to stay when there’s red flags," Gunvalson shared.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.