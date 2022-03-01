'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Is 'So Excited' About Her New Man

Gushing about the new man in her life, Gunvalson said, “I am so excited! He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He is like ‘I got that, you’re not paying for that.’ I am like, ‘Are you real?’"

According to Gunvalson, her new guy is "frickin’ incredible," and it's a good thing he is. After all, the former Real Housewives of Orange Country cast member had a long list of requirements when it came to finding love following her broken engagement to Lodge.

"He’s from Texas. I gave him an 18 [numbered] list of what I want in my person. Cause, you know, in all the books you read, in all the self-help books, you manifest your person," she explained.