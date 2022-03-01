Ciara Struts In Leather Biker Shorts

Ciara treated her almost 31 million fans to a sexy strut in her scenic backyard showing off a leather set - biker shorts and blazer - from her new collection by Ciara. The biker shorts clung to her thighs and stopped above her knees, showing off her long toned legs clad in black lace-up stiletto sandals.

The 36-year-old did a catwalk to Fireboy DML's Peru, showing off her single-breasted blazer while swaying her curly long brown hair side to side. Ciara left a note in the comment letting her fans know it was a teaser of what's to come in her new fashion line collection.