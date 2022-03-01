As a dancer, Ciara can maintain an impressive physique at 36, and she takes no prisoners when it comes to her dressing. This weekend, the mother of three showed off her tight abs and thick thighs in a leather biker short and jacket combo. Her mini-runway show in her backyard promoted her newly launched collection from fashion brand LITA.
Ciara Struts In Leather Biker Shorts
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To New York For Three Players & Two Picks
Ciara Teases New Fashion Line
Ciara treated her almost 31 million fans to a sexy strut in her scenic backyard showing off a leather set - biker shorts and blazer - from her new collection by Ciara. The biker shorts clung to her thighs and stopped above her knees, showing off her long toned legs clad in black lace-up stiletto sandals.
The 36-year-old did a catwalk to Fireboy DML's Peru, showing off her single-breasted blazer while swaying her curly long brown hair side to side. Ciara left a note in the comment letting her fans know it was a teaser of what's to come in her new fashion line collection.
Ciara And Russell Wilson Open A Fashion Store In Seattle
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have an enviable relationship in the public eye, and last weekend they took their partnership to the next level. The couple opened a new fashion store in Seattle under their joint company, The House of LR&C, at University Village. The store sells clothing from Ciara's line
Unlike the regular clothing stores we're used to, The House of LR&C uses sustainable technology to run its store, and they plan to expand to three more branches by the year's end.
LITA By Ciara
The Like a Boy singer stays true to her style as her contemporary womenswear features several tomboy chic ensembles. There is form-fitting athleisure wear that can fit casual settings like what she's wearing in the post below.
She incorporates her femininity through her long black weave, stiletto sandals, accessories, and style - she unbuttons the top three buttons of her blouse.
Style Inspiration From Ciara's Insta
Ciara's tomboy chic fashion style would never go out of style. She attended the Super Bowl Fanatics party in a neon green round-neck tee and ripped denim. The singer-songwriter completed her outfit with multilayered gold pieces of jewelry, black pointed-toe strappy sandals, hair tied back in a low bun with two tendrils in front, and large-framed DG sunshades.
If you ever need inspiration before stepping into LITA, you can always count on Ciara's Instagram page.