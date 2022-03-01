'House Of Gucci' Completely Snubbed At SAG Awards

Getty | VALERIE MACON

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

House of Gucci was nominated for three awards going into Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards but unfortunately, the cast went home with none.

The Latest

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Shared Devastating News

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Thigh-High Boots

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends LeBron James To Heat For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Three 1st-Rounders

'In From The Cold' Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Melissa Gorga Flaunts Legs In Minidress

Lady Gaga And Jared Leto Were Nominated For Their Roles In 'House Of Gucci'

Shutterstock | 564025

After portraying the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the Gucci family in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and their co-stars, including Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino (via IMDb), scored a slew of Screen Actors Guild nominations.

In addition to Gaga being recognized in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Leto receiving the nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the entire group was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Entertainment

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Jared Leto Was Beat Out By Troy Kotsur Of 'Coda' 

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

While Leto certainly turned heads with his rendition of Paolo Gucci, it was Troy Kotsur of Coda who ultimately took home the award.

Other nominees included Bradly Cooper of Licorice Pizza, Kodi Smit-McPhee of The Power of the Dog, and Ben Affleck from The Tender Bar.

As fans may know, Cooper previously starred alongside Gaga in 2018's A Star is Born.

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Enjoys Bicycle Ride

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Doing Doggie Paddle

Jessica Chastain Won the SAG Award For 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

Getty | Allen Schaben

Beating out a number of incredible performances from the likes of Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, and Jennifer Hudson, who starred in The House of Gucci, Being the Ricardos, The Lost Daughter, and Respect, respectively, was Jessica Chastain, who portrayed Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

As for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, that went to the men and women of Coda.

Lady Gaga Was Grateful To Be Nominated For A SAG Award

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In a post shared to Instagram on January 12, after the Screen Actors Guild nominations were first announced, Gaga said she was grateful for the nod.

"I am so beyond grateful to be nominated for Best Actress by the [SAG Awards] for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor," she wrote. "I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art. To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans. Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood Unfussed After 'Thigh Gap' Storm

Kaia Gerber Lifts Shirt For Calvin Klein

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

Olympian Léa Bouard In Bikini As 'El Capitan'

Anna Kendrick In Minidress Shows How She's 'Grown'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.