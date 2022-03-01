'House Of Gucci' Completely Snubbed At SAG Awards

After portraying the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the Gucci family in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and their co-stars, including Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino (via IMDb), scored a slew of Screen Actors Guild nominations.

In addition to Gaga being recognized in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Leto receiving the nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the entire group was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.