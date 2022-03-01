House of Gucci was nominated for three awards going into Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards but unfortunately, the cast went home with none.
'House Of Gucci' Completely Snubbed At SAG Awards
Lady Gaga And Jared Leto Were Nominated For Their Roles In 'House Of Gucci'
After portraying the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the Gucci family in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and their co-stars, including Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino (via IMDb), scored a slew of Screen Actors Guild nominations.
In addition to Gaga being recognized in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Leto receiving the nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the entire group was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.
Jared Leto Was Beat Out By Troy Kotsur Of 'Coda'
While Leto certainly turned heads with his rendition of Paolo Gucci, it was Troy Kotsur of Coda who ultimately took home the award.
Other nominees included Bradly Cooper of Licorice Pizza, Kodi Smit-McPhee of The Power of the Dog, and Ben Affleck from The Tender Bar.
As fans may know, Cooper previously starred alongside Gaga in 2018's A Star is Born.
Jessica Chastain Won the SAG Award For 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'
Beating out a number of incredible performances from the likes of Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, and Jennifer Hudson, who starred in The House of Gucci, Being the Ricardos, The Lost Daughter, and Respect, respectively, was Jessica Chastain, who portrayed Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
As for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, that went to the men and women of Coda.
Lady Gaga Was Grateful To Be Nominated For A SAG Award
In a post shared to Instagram on January 12, after the Screen Actors Guild nominations were first announced, Gaga said she was grateful for the nod.
"I am so beyond grateful to be nominated for Best Actress by the [SAG Awards] for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor," she wrote. "I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art. To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans. Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year."