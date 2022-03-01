Jennifer Coolidge Earned Her First Nomination Ever At SAG Awards

Jennifer Coolidge was one of two nominees from The White Lotus who were up for prestigious awards at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following just one season on the HBO series, which premiered in July 2021 and featured seven episodes, Coolidge scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid on the series.

Also up for the SAG Award was Margaret Qualley for her role in Maid, Kate Winslet for her part in Mare of Easttown, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, and Jean Smart, also of Mare of Easttown.