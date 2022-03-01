Jennifer Coolidge Earned Her First Nomination Ever At SAG Awards

Jennifer Coolidge scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But did she win on Sunday night?

Jennifer Coolidge Is Featured As Tanya McQuoid On 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge was one of two nominees from The White Lotus who were up for prestigious awards at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following just one season on the HBO series, which premiered in July 2021 and featured seven episodes, Coolidge scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid on the series.

Also up for the SAG Award was Margaret Qualley for her role in Maid, Kate Winslet for her part in Mare of Easttown, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, and Jean Smart, also of Mare of Easttown.

Jennifer Coolidge Lost The Award To Kate Winslet

It wasn't Coolidge, but rather Winslet, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series on February 27 during the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

And, when it comes to Coolidge's co-star, Murray Bartlett, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series for his role as Armond in The White Lotus, he also took a loss to another actor.

Murray Bartlett's Nomination Is Still Impressive

Although Bartlett was unable to nab the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series, he was likely quite honored to be nominated alongside a number of other famous faces, including Ewan McGregor, who was nominated for his role in Halston, Evan Peters, who stars on Mare of Easttown, and Oscar Issac, of Scenes From A Marriage.

As for the winner, that nod went to Michael Keaton of Dopesick.

Jennifer Coolidge Is Coming Back To HBO For 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Following the success of the first season of HBO's The White Lotus, Coolidge and a number of her co-stars are preparing to return to the network for season two.

Just 24 hours after her SAG Awards loss, the network announced on their official Instagram page that Coolidge would be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid.

"A world-class VIP.Jennifer Coolidge has joined the second installment of [The White Lotus]," they shared on February 28.

