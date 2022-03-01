Lady Gaga Stuns In Plunging Armani At SAG Awards

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Geri Green

Lady Gaga dazzled in one of this year's classiest SAG Awards looks over the weekend. The Grammy-winning singer and actress opted for classic luxury designer Armani as she rocked up to the Santa Monica, CA-held event, one bringing out famous faces including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, HoYeon Jung, plus the evening's host, singer Selena Gomez.

Gaga, all regal vibes and going for old-school glam, stunned in a figure-hugging, silky and column-style dress. Ahead, see the photos and night's details below.

Dazzles In Armani Couture

Scroll for photos. Gaga made headlines after the 28th annual event for defending the "tone deaf" awards, coming as the world watches the February-commenced Russia/Ukraine war. The 35-year-old looked like a goddess, going low-cut and cleavage-flashing in a classy and two-tone dress largely in creamy satins.

Gaga accentuated her chest and slender waist in the classy number, one boasting a chest lapel finish, plus a gold and plunging cupping at the bust. The Bad Romance hitmaker also donned lead and flower-arranged diamonds around her neck - matching earrings glammed the whole thing up even more.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Taking to Instagram, Gaga dedicated words to Ukraine instead of her career. The House of Gucci star posted a selfie in her dress, writing:

"My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile. I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer."

Prayers For Ukraine

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She added: "There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon."

Social Media Backlash

The digital space has been, meanwhile, questioning whether the SAG Awards should even have taken place. One user took to Twitter, writing: "Hollywood should have foregone the SAG awards and held a fund raiser for Ukraine instead." Celebrities so far backing the people of Ukraine have included reality star Kylie Jenner, plus singer Miley Cyrus.

Calls For Cancel

Others deeming the night inappropriate included a user stating: "If I were a celebrity, I would have skipped the award show to honor those facing hardship in Ukraine. I wouldn't be at an award show wearing a thousand dollar suit smiling for cameras." Gaga's post sits at over 1.3 million likes. Also supporting Ukraine have been actor Ashton Kutcher and Ukraine-born wife Mila Kunis.

