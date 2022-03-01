Lady Gaga Stuns In Plunging Armani At SAG Awards

Lady Gaga dazzled in one of this year's classiest SAG Awards looks over the weekend. The Grammy-winning singer and actress opted for classic luxury designer Armani as she rocked up to the Santa Monica, CA-held event, one bringing out famous faces including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, HoYeon Jung, plus the evening's host, singer Selena Gomez.

Gaga, all regal vibes and going for old-school glam, stunned in a figure-hugging, silky and column-style dress. Ahead, see the photos and night's details below.