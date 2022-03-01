Kate Beckinsale Gets Cozy With Sloth

Kate went on a casual self-date in the zoo, feeding and playing with the animals. The actress wore her signature platform boots, grey sweatpants, a powder blue t-shirt, and a leopard-print three-toned long cardigan - noticeably on theme with her environment.

She packed her golden brown hair in a curly ponytail with a black ribbon. She wore protective sunshades as she caressed a Giraffe. Interestingly, her Graphic tee reads, "Up to no Good, " even though that's very clearly not the case because she was being good to the zoo occupants, and Vanessa Hudgens approved.