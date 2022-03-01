Kate Beckinsale Gets Cozy With Sloth

British Actress Kate Beckinsale is one of those celebrities whose Instagram gives off positive vibes. Watching her videos and reading her quirky comments, you can just tell she's a ray of sunshine who's very down-to-earth despite her fame. Another thing that makes people seem endearing is their relationship with animals, and Kate has shown her love for animals countless times. For starters, she has two house cats with whom she indulges in fun shenanigans, and she spent some time in nature this weekend.

With Love

Kate went on a casual self-date in the zoo, feeding and playing with the animals. The actress wore her signature platform boots, grey sweatpants, a powder blue t-shirt, and a leopard-print three-toned long cardigan - noticeably on theme with her environment.

She packed her golden brown hair in a curly ponytail with a black ribbon. She wore protective sunshades as she caressed a Giraffe. Interestingly, her Graphic tee reads, "Up to no Good, " even though that's very clearly not the case because she was being good to the zoo occupants, and Vanessa Hudgens approved.

A Day At The Zoo

As the Underworld actress squatted to caress a white mouse, she exposed her ripped sweatpants showing off crystal-studded black fishnets. Also, the pose brought her gold multi-layered necklace, earrings, and two-toned black and grey gloves to focus. She looked delighted and distracted (we didn't realize that was even possible) as she rubbed the mouse's back.

In a surprising video, we see Kate cozying up to a sloth as the animal kisses her hair and ear. Well, that's one more creature that loves her jewelry as much as we do. Next, she fed Porcupines carrots from her manicured green-painted hands, and after a long day on a field trip, Clive (her cat) snuggles in bed.

Chuck Beret

One family member was notably absent on the field trip - Chuck. The grey fur kitty with pink nails was probably at home getting a manicure done. Kate shared an adorable picture of him showing off his beret as he posed against a pink floral backdrop. The cat always looks pissed, and we can't blame him considering the funny things Kate does, especially when she plays dress-up!

Cozy Day In

Kate wears her leopard-print long cardigans while enjoying a cozy night-in with Clive. The cat doesn't seem to enjoy himself because he blends into the background with cardboard on his face making him almost unrecognizable.

