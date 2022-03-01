Jung Ho-Yeon Enjoys Fun Day In LA

Ho-Yeon dressed casually in loose-fitted denim pants, a white t-shirt, and a mosaic patterned jacket. The 27-year-old stopped by Venice for a fun day before reaching Los Angeles for the SAG-AFTRA awards. She snagged three nominations alongside her Squid Game cast, including the much-coveted "Most Outstanding Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Drama Series."

She skipped across the Italian city, eating Pizza, enjoying a bowl of assorted fruits from a picnic on the beach, and taking Polaroid shots.

"Jung Ho-Yeon (@hoooooyeony) couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit Venice for the first time when traveling to Los Angeles this weekend for the SAG Awards."