Squid Game break-out star Jung Ho-Yeon keeps enjoying the perks of fame, including earning a coveted SAG Award. Since her sudden success in mainstream media, everyone wants a piece of the global sensation, from big Magazines to fashion houses. Ho-Yeon has since covered Vogue and is the face of Louis Vuitton.
Jung Ho-Yeon Enjoys Fun Day In LA
A Detour In Venice Before The Main Event
Ho-Yeon dressed casually in loose-fitted denim pants, a white t-shirt, and a mosaic patterned jacket. The 27-year-old stopped by Venice for a fun day before reaching Los Angeles for the SAG-AFTRA awards. She snagged three nominations alongside her Squid Game cast, including the much-coveted "Most Outstanding Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Drama Series."
She skipped across the Italian city, eating Pizza, enjoying a bowl of assorted fruits from a picnic on the beach, and taking Polaroid shots.
"Jung Ho-Yeon (@hoooooyeony) couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit Venice for the first time when traveling to Los Angeles this weekend for the SAG Awards."
Squid Game Earns Three Nods At The SAG Awards
Ho-Yeon couldn't hold back the tears as she delivered her winner's speech on Feb. 28 at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Award. She thanked the Guild and the global audience in her native tongue for making their show a worldwide phenomenon. Although Ho-Yeon stood alongside heavy hitters in the industry, she still snagged the Actor for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series."
The three nods Squid Game received was the biggest surprise of the night, though well deserved by the South Korean series. Lee Jung-Jae won the corresponding award in the male category, and the entire cast won as a group in the "Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble."
Ho-Yeon Impresses In A Bedazzled Louis Vuitton Dress
While Ho-Yeon winning the night's award was impressive, her bedazzled Louis Vuitton dress was another highlight. The square neck, thin-strapped black dress with a front slit hung perfectly on her slender body. She paired her dress with a low block heel black sandal, matching pedicure, and dressed her braided pony in a scarf cut from the same cloth as her gown.
Before becoming a SAG award-winning actress, the 27-year-old was a model and placed an impressive runner-up spot in the second season of Korea's Next Top Model.
Louis Vuitton SS22 Campaign
Ho Yeon joined the Spring-Summer 22 Campaign for house Louis Vuitton bringing some of her charms and skipping alongside other ambassadors. Like she rightly captioned, the most beautiful ladies always dance.