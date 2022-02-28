'I'm Gonna Smash Him Like Easy': Khabib Nurmagomedov's Protege Confident About Beating Conor McGregor

However, though Nurmagomedov no longer appears to have any interest in coming out of retirement and fighting McGregor for the second time, someone from his camp has recently expressed his willingness to face "The Notorious" in the Octagon - UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. After UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev told reporters about his desire to fight McGregor, saying that former UFC lightweight champion would be an "easy" opponent" for him.

“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” Makhachev said, as quoted by MMA News. “He have to come back, beat someone, and … let’s go, why not? I’m gonna smash him like easy. Bobby Green is gonna be hard for me more than for him [McGregor].”