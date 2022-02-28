After the success of their UFC 229 match, many mixed martial arts fans were hoping to see Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov face each other again in the Octagon. Though he failed to reclaim the belt from "The Eagle," "The Notorious" had somehow shown an impressive performance in their first faceoff. Unfortunately for fans, they may no longer be able to see a McGregor-Nurmagomedov 2. While McGregor remains an active MMA fighter, Nurmagomedov already decided to retire after his UFC 254 bout against Justin Gaethje.
'I'm Gonna Smash Him Like Easy': Khabib Nurmagomedov's Protege Confident About Beating Conor McGregor
The Latest
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Protege Wants To Fight Conor McGregor
However, though Nurmagomedov no longer appears to have any interest in coming out of retirement and fighting McGregor for the second time, someone from his camp has recently expressed his willingness to face "The Notorious" in the Octagon - UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. After UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev told reporters about his desire to fight McGregor, saying that former UFC lightweight champion would be an "easy" opponent" for him.
“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” Makhachev said, as quoted by MMA News. “He have to come back, beat someone, and … let’s go, why not? I’m gonna smash him like easy. Bobby Green is gonna be hard for me more than for him [McGregor].”
Islam Makhachev Underestimating Conor McGregor
It's easy to understand why Makhachev is very confident about beating McGregor in the Octagon. While he's currently in a 10-fight winning streak, "The Notorious" is coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. The last time that McGregor won a match at 155 was in 2016 when he became the UFC lightweight champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO.
Can Islam Makhachev Easily Beat Conor McGregor?
With his great stand-up and ground skills, Makhachev would definitely have a strong chance of winning against McGregor. Also, being mentored by Nurmagomedov, the man who dominated "The Notorious" at UFC 229, would put him at a huge advantage in their potential fight. However, Makhachev shouldn't be overconfident about beating McGregor.
Though he has Nurmagomedov as his coach, there's no guarantee that he would have the same success as him when he goes up against McGregor. Ground fights may remain as McGregor's major weakness, but he has already shown a massive improvement in his takedown defense.
Islam Makhachev Could Fight For The Title Next
While a fight with McGregor would guarantee Makhachev a huge payday, his camp is currently focused on the UFC lightweight title. In an interview with reporters, Nurmagomedov revealed that UFC President Dana White is planning to schedule a fight between Makhachev and the winner of the Charles Oliveira-Justin Gathje bout.
“[Dana] say he’s really focused on Islam fighting versus winner of Charles and Justin Gaethje end of this year,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by MMA Mania. “Dana say they gonna make very big show in Abu Dhabi at end of this year. And I think there is this place where Islam is going compete and fight for the title.”